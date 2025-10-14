Toggled Launches “What’s Your Workspace Vibe?” Interactive Quiz

TROY, Mich., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Are you a “Cozy Collaborator”? Or a “Morning Motivator?” Toggled® , a wholly owned subsidiary of Altair focused on intelligent building management solutions, is inviting professionals across all industries to discover their workspace vibe with its new “What’s Your Workspace Vibe?” quiz – a free, fun and interactive way for anyone (and their bosses!) to reveal how their environment can fuel their unique work style and help them do their best work.

Why it matters:

The modern office isn’t one-size-fits-all – and lighting is no exception. Research shows that workplace lighting plays a critical role in employee well-being. In fact, a study from the University of Zilina found that nearly 70% of participants confirmed lighting affected their mood and concentration, while half reported the color of light influenced both their mood and job performance.

As the return-to-office trend continues to heat up, rethinking how lighting impacts both productivity and comfort has never been more important.

Why employees should take the quiz:

Personal Impact: Learn how your workspace lighting can reduce stress and boost energy.

Learn how your workspace lighting can reduce stress and boost energy. Fresh Inspo: Discover new ways to make your office feel more like you.

Discover new ways to make your office feel more like you. Social Fun: Share results on Toggled’s LinkedIn and Facebook accounts with your results (e.g., “I’m a Cozy Collaborator”) and a photo of your desk.

Share results on Toggled’s LinkedIn and Facebook accounts with your results (e.g., “I’m a Cozy Collaborator”) and a photo of your desk. Organizational Value: As businesses refine hybrid work policies, better lighting strategies can directly improve employees’ comfort, satisfaction, and performance.

Ready to discover your workspace vibe? Click this link to take the Quiz now.

About Toggled

Toggled is a leading provider of innovative lighting solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of commercial and industrial customers. With a focus on energy efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity, Toggled is committed to delivering cutting-edge lighting technologies that enhance productivity, comfort, and safety. To learn more, please visit www.toggled.com .

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com .

