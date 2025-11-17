Toggled Launches Inaugural “Office Environment Week” to Champion Adaptive Workspaces Where Employees Thrive

TROY, Mich., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As more companies welcome employees back to the office, creating environments that foster productivity, engagement, and well-being has never been more important. Toggled® , a leading provider of innovative LED lighting and building management solutions, today announced the launch of Office Environment Week, a new initiative running November 17-21, 2025, that spotlights adaptive, people-centered workspaces and the leaders making them possible – from facilities and operations managers to HR leaders and building owners.

Coinciding with the release of the results from Toggled’s “What’s Your Workspace Vibe?” quiz , Office Environment Week highlights how every employee’s work style is unique and how modern offices must adapt to meet those needs. Smart, adaptive lighting is central to this transformation and to Toggled’s mission of helping organizations create environments where employees can do their best work.

“Our data reinforces what workplace leaders have long understood: office lighting and design aren’t just about aesthetics; they’re performance drivers,” said Dan Hollenkamp, chief operating officer at Toggled. “As organizations navigate hybrid work models, creating people-centered environments is just as vital as achieving efficiency and sustainability. Office Environment Week highlights this shift, encouraging employers to move beyond harsh overheads and stale spaces toward energizing, inspiring workplaces that leverage smart LED lighting and intuitive controls to help employees do their best work.”

Quiz Reveals Each Employee Has a Unique “Workspace Vibe”

Office Environment Week builds on Toggled’s national “What’s Your Workspace Vibe?” campaign, a free online quiz that invited US consumers to explore how lighting and workspace design influence their energy and focus. Quiz results revealed five distinct “vibes,” underscoring how adaptable lighting directly impacts performance:

Digital Maestro (23% ) – Tech-savvy innovators who thrive in connected, high-tech spaces. Smart, adjustable lighting is best suited for this vibe, adapting to each project and keeping pace with evolving work demands.

) – Tech-savvy innovators who thrive in connected, high-tech spaces. Smart, adjustable lighting is best suited for this vibe, adapting to each project and keeping pace with evolving work demands. Cozy Collaborator (19%) – Team-oriented professionals who gravitate to warm, welcoming environments. Soft, ambient lighting fosters an inviting atmosphere that encourages connection and collaboration.

– Team-oriented professionals who gravitate to warm, welcoming environments. Soft, ambient lighting fosters an inviting atmosphere that encourages connection and collaboration. Morning Motivator (21%) – Go-getters who feel energized by bright, natural morning light. Bright, invigorating lighting helps maintain their momentum and focus from the first meeting to the end of the day.

– Go-getters who feel energized by bright, natural morning light. Bright, invigorating lighting helps maintain their momentum and focus from the first meeting to the end of the day. Nature Nurturer (17%) – Creatives inspired by nature and calming surroundings, including warm lighting tones. Warm lighting tones, complemented by desktop grow lights, can bring the outdoors in, nurturing both ideas and collaboration.

– Creatives inspired by nature and calming surroundings, including warm lighting tones. Warm lighting tones, complemented by desktop grow lights, can bring the outdoors in, nurturing both ideas and collaboration. Powerhouse Performer (18%) – Focused achievers who excel under bright, high-intensity lighting. Ultra-bright illumination is ideal to stay sharp and driven, powering through high-stakes projects without missing a beat.



Get Involved

During Office Environment Week, Toggled will celebrate the professionals and organizations redefining the modern workplace through:

Expert insights exploring how adaptive lighting and smart building technology enhance comfort, collaboration, and sustainability.

Community engagement that invites professionals to share how their companies design for focus, balance, and well-being.

You can also tag a workplace hero who helps their teams thrive every day by sharing a quick description.



About Toggled

Toggled is a leading provider of innovative LED lighting and building management solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of commercial and industrial customers. With a focus on energy efficiency, sustainability, and building data, Toggled delivers cutting-edge technologies that enhance productivity, comfort, and safety. To learn more, visit www.toggled.com .

