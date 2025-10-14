Rendever Leads Expansion of Virtual Reality in Hospice Care

BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rendever , the company leading the industry in immersive technology for aging, is proud to continue the growth of its VR platform within hospice care settings by welcoming Compassus as the latest nationwide hospice operator to adopt the VR platform. Building on existing partnerships with leading hospice care operators, such as Affinity Health Management, Crescent Hospice, Brookhaven Hospice, Continuum Hospice, Aegis Hospice, and more, this addition continues the company’s mission of improving each stage of the aging journey through positive, shared experiences.

Rendever’s virtual reality has become a powerful tool in hospice care through its ability to offer unique, personalized, and impactful moments. It offers patients a way to reconnect with their memories, explore new parts of the world, and share meaningful moments with their loved ones. As hospice operators and nurses provide comfort during end-of-life care, VR has proven invaluable, giving patients emotional enrichment that is critical for holistic and palliative care. Rendever continues to be at the forefront of this transformative shift, offering new ways for patients to engage with the world around them, even in their final days.

Through Rendever’s collaboration with hospice organizations, residents across the nation have access to Rendever’s suite of thousands of virtual reality experiences designed to infuse joy through meaningful shared moments. Hospice residents can use the technology alongside loved ones to share memories and experiences at a time in their life’s journey when the world is otherwise inaccessible.

“At Compassus, we believe every moment matters with those we’re caring for. Partnering with Rendever allows us to offer our residents an innovative way to experience joy, connection, and meaning in their final days,” said Mashell Belzer, RN - Area Executive of Clinical Operations at Compassus. “Rendever’s VR experiences are helping us grant end-of-life wishes and give our residents the opportunity to experience life to its fullest.”



“We're honored to be part of a movement that's reshaping what hospice can feel like for families,” said Kyle Rand, CEO and Cofounder of Rendever. “Every emotion is on the table during the end-of-life journey, which rightfully should include joy and connection. To be able to play a small part in helping families experience brightness during this process is the purest fulfillment of our mission here at Rendever.”

Rendever’s virtual reality platform is available to hospice care organizations nationwide. To learn more about how VR can transform hospice care programs, visit www.rendever.com .

About Rendever

Rendever is overcoming social isolation and improving care through the power of virtual reality and shared experiences. From senior living communities to hospitals, the platform is being used to reduce depression and loneliness by fostering personal connections among populations where life has become limited. Participants in group sessions can check off bucket list items together, revisit meaningful places and share stories, stay engaged with family members, and more. Rendever is being used by high-profile senior living operators including Oakmont Management Group, Marquis Health, and MBK Senior Living, healthcare systems such as UCHealth and Cleveland Clinic, has research funded by the NIH and NIA, and has launched commercial partnerships with major organizations like AARP and Verizon. Rendever is a four-time Inc. 5000 honoree, two-time TIME Best Invention winner, and a TIME100 Most Influential Company. To learn more, please visit www.rendever.com .

About Compassus

Compassus provides a continuum of integrated home-based services including home health, home infusion, palliative and hospice care. Over 7,000 teammates and more than 280 touchpoints across 32 states provide high-quality care and manage patients’ advanced illnesses in partnership with health systems and long-term care partners. The Compassus Care for who I am culture reflects its unique care delivery model, which focuses on each person as an individual as well as a patient, to improve their quality of life in a meaningful way. Learn more at compassus.com or follow @Compassus on Facebook, LinkedIn , Instagram or Twitter .