Rendever Receives Nearly $4.5 Million in NIH Funding to Overcome Social Isolation for Older Adults while Supporting Caregivers

BOSTON, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rendever , the company leading the industry in immersive technology for aging, has secured nearly $4.5 million in grant funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to improve the aging process through technology-enabled social networks. The funding includes $3.8 million for the Thrive At Home Program and an additional grant to build a caregiver support network in VR. These funds will pave the way for Rendever to bring their technology to the large majority of individuals and caregivers who are aging in place and lacking in structural social support.

This significant investment continues Rendever’s work alongside the University of California in Santa Barbara, and also involves new partnerships with the research organization RAND and with Right at Home , a leading provider of home care services, to bring this technology into the home care market. Together, they will conduct studies to evaluate the effectiveness of VR technology in building relationships across living environments, thereby reducing social isolation, improving mental health, and enhancing overall well-being throughout the aging lifespan. At the same time, Rendever will be studying the impact of caregiving tools, including its recent Dementia & Empathy training program. With the definition and experience of “home” shifting continually in a way that can disrupt critical social engagement, this initiative has the potential to revolutionize the way seniors experience care and community.

“Our Phase II trial has shown the power of VR to effectively build and enhance family relationships across distances - even across country lines. The future of aging depends on technology that effectively reshapes how we experience these core parts of the human experience as we get older,” said Kyle Rand, Rendever’s CEO. “We know there’s nothing more holistically impactful than our social health. Over the next three years, we’ll work across the industry to build the next generation of community infrastructure that delivers real happiness and forges new relationships, all while driving meaningful health outcomes.”

Previous work in this NIH line of research has shown that family members experience a significant reduction in stress and depression after a four-week social intervention in Rendever. Recent results show that the positive effects of social VR interventions are increased for families navigating dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease.

Along with this funding announcement, Rendever is welcoming Sarah Thomas to its Board of Directors. Thomas is a global expert on aging, serving as both a thought leader and a venture partner in the AgeTech industry. Notably, she’s worked with major companies to launch products in new aging markets and has been integral in the formation of membership models that transform the senior living industry.

“I’m honored to join Rendever’s Board at a pivotal moment for AgeTech adoption,” said Thomas. “Virtual reality is proving its power to combat isolation, improve mental and cognitive health, and elevate quality of life for older adults. I look forward to helping scale Rendever’s impact across senior living and into the home - advancing clinically-validated, engaging, and accessible VR experiences that enable older adults to live fuller, healthier, more connected lives.”

About Rendever

Rendever is overcoming social isolation and improving care through the power of virtual reality and shared experiences. From senior living communities to hospitals, the platform is being used to reduce depression and loneliness by fostering personal connections among populations where life has become limited. Participants in group sessions can check off bucket list items together, revisit meaningful places and share stories, stay engaged with family members, and more. Rendever is being used by high-profile senior living operators, including Oakmont Management Group, Marquis Health, and MBK Senior Living, healthcare systems such as UCHealth and Cleveland Clinic, has research funded by the NIH and NIA, and has launched commercial partnerships with major organizations like AARP and Verizon. Rendever is a four-time Inc. 5000 honoree, a two-time TIME Best Invention winner, and a TIME100 Most Influential Company. To learn more, please visit www.rendever.com .