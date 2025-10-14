Orlando, FL, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Aviation Modernizes Aviation Real Estate Search with New Digital Platform

Providing real-time access to available ramp, hangar and office space across its global network, Signature is streamlining the leasing process for prospective and current residents.

October 14, 2025 – Signature Aviation, the world’s largest network of private aviation terminals, has launched a new web platform designed to transform the industry’s traditional methods of searching and leasing aviation real estate.

The new real estate platform, now live on Signature’s website, provides prospective and current residents with real-time access to available ramp, hangar and office space across Signature’s global network, enabling them to seamlessly browse, filter, and initiate leasing inquiries in one place.

“Our guests and residents rely on an exceptional experience at every Signature touchpoint,” said Derek DeCross, Chief Commercial Officer, Signature Aviation. “Expanding our digital presence with this new platform transforms the search for available hangar, ramp, or office space, creating a more intuitive process the industry has been missing. With this announcement, we’re creating an easier path to base your aircraft within Signature’s industry-leading network and a faster way to unlock the powerful, exclusive benefits that come with being a part of Signature’s Resident Premier program.”

On the new platform, prospective and current residents can:

View and search listings by availability date, space size, hangar door height, and other key specifications.

Filter results by specific criteria in real time with no wait on additional communications.

Access essential listing details and photos to quickly compare multiple properties.

Automatically route inquiries through Signature’s digital leasing workflow, including application and quote generation.

Real estate listings are entirely dedicated to showcasing Signature-managed properties, including advanced sorting tools, without the clutter of non-network listings. This will give prospective and current residents the ability to pinpoint exactly what they require for their aircraft and operations.

Signature residents also enjoy membership in Resident Premier and its suite of benefits, which help reduce operational costs and unlock easier access throughout over 200 private aviation terminals. Resident benefits feature discounted fuel, free ground power on departure, priority on-the-road hangar space, member giveaways, and more.

To explore Signature’s new listing platform and available space, please visit Signature Real Estate to begin your search.

About Signature Aviation:

Signature Aviation is the world’s preeminent aviation hospitality company, offering exceptional experiences and essential support services to business and private aviation guests. The company’s large-scale infrastructure footprint enables travel, fosters human connection and is a critical global economic driver. Signature operates an industry-leading network of private aviation terminals, with over 200 locations covering key destinations in 27 countries across five continents and is the largest distributor of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The company also offers over 16 million square feet of carbon neutral multiuse office and hangar real estate globally, providing unique networkwide benefits and advantages to guests who base their aircraft at a Signature location. For more information, please visit www.signatureaviation.com.

Attachments