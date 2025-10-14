Colabor Group Inc. Announces the Passing of the Chairman of its Board

SAINT-BRUNO-DE-MONTARVILLE, Quebec, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colabor Group Inc. (TSX: GCL) ("Colabor" or the "Company") sadly announced today the passing of Mr. Warren J. White, Chairman of the Board of the Company.

Mr. White was appointed as Chairman in 2019, bringing with him a wealth of experience and insight from a distinguished career in business. A Chartered Professional Accountant and MBA graduate from Concordia University, Mr. White held senior leadership roles at several large international manufacturing organizations, including CGI, Alcan, Dominion Textiles, and Lafarge, with responsibilities spanning information technology, finance, procurement, and strategic planning. He also sat on the Board of Directors of Circa Enterprises Inc. and Supremex Inc.

Mr. Denis Mathieu has been appointed as Mr. White’s interim successor as Chairman of the Board.

“Warren was a unifying presence and a deeply compassionate man. He embodied the values of respect, listening, and family. His wisdom and kindness will remain etched in our collective memory,” said Mr. Louis Frenette, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“On behalf of the Board, management, and employees of Colabor, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones, and all who had the privilege of knowing him,” added Mr. Denis Mathieu, Interim Chairman of the Board.

About Colabor

Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of food and related products serving the hotel, restaurant and institutional markets or "HRI" in Quebec and in the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market. Within its operating activities, Colabor offers specialty food products such as fish and seafood, meat, as well as food and related products through its Broadline activities.

Further information:

Yanick Blanchard

Interim Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer

Colabor Group Inc.

Tel.: 450-449-4911 ext. 1782

investors@colabor.com

Danielle Ste-Marie

Ste-Marie Strategy and Communications Inc.

Investors Relations

Tel.: 450-449-0026 ext. 1180







