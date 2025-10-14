Tensor Networks and Carahsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Predictive AI Solutions to the Government and Industry

SUNNYVALE, Calif., and RESTON, Va., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tensor Networks, Inc., a leader in Predictive AI, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership to accelerate the adoption of real-time, predictive artificial intelligence across the Public Sector and beyond. Under this agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Tensor Networks’ Public Sector distributor, making the company’s patented SARAHAI™ platform available through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“In a market flooded with generative AI, the real opportunity lies in predictive AI—technology that doesn't just create but anticipates,” said Rick Bryant, EVP of Business Development at Tensor Networks. “SARAHAI—pronounced ‘Sarah AI’—is designed to forecast outcomes, uncover hidden risks and optimize complex decisions. This partnership with Carahsoft and its reseller partners allows us to bring the full power of predictive AI to Federal, State and Local Governments, as well as healthcare, utilities, defense and other mission critical sectors.”

SARAHAI, the core of Tensor Networks’ offerings, is powered by two U.S. Government-licensed patents, including U.S. Patent No. 11,308,384—which enables anomaly detection, forecasting and decision support through Pattern-of-Life (PoL) analysis and Kernel Density Estimation (KDE). Organizations can deploy turnkey modules or develop their own predictive systems on top of this framework, all while avoiding IP conflicts and gaining indemnification.

SARAHAI Modules Now Available Through Carahsoft Include:

SARAHAI-UAV – Developed with the U.S. Air Force, this solution tracks and predicts drone and aircraft behavior using multi-camera and sensor fusion for infrastructure protection.

– Developed with the U.S. Air Force, this solution tracks and predicts drone and aircraft behavior using multi-camera and sensor fusion for infrastructure protection. SARAHAI-Edge – Predicts telemetry anomalies and asset lifecycle failures for IoT, industrial and field operations.

– Predicts telemetry anomalies and asset lifecycle failures for IoT, industrial and field operations. SARAHAI-ZeroTrust, Storage and Network – Replaces fragmented tools with a unified predictive data management and cybersecurity solution.

– Replaces fragmented tools with a unified predictive data management and cybersecurity solution. SARAHAI-NIDS & Firewall – Adds real-time, AI-driven threat detection and mitigation for evolving cyber threats.

– Adds real-time, AI-driven threat detection and mitigation for evolving cyber threats. SARAHAI-Energy & Utility – Equips energy traders and utilities with advanced market prediction and load forecasting tools for grid balancing and EV integration.

– Equips energy traders and utilities with advanced market prediction and load forecasting tools for grid balancing and EV integration. SARAHAI-GPK – A groundbreaking genomic analytics platform that identifies cancer risk through patented predictive AI using individual genotype data.

– A groundbreaking genomic analytics platform that identifies cancer risk through patented predictive AI using individual genotype data. SARAHAI-Inference – Recently launched, leverages up to 24 existing cameras (per module) into automated and predictive security.





“AI is often marketed as a magic wand, but real-world solutions demand more than buzzwords,” said Eric Frazier, Founder and CEO of Tensor Networks. “At Tensor, we’ve engineered SARAHAI to deliver actionable insights—not just data generation. From critical infrastructure to healthcare to national defense, the ability to predict what comes next is now a strategic advantage.”

“The range of benefits that Tensor Netoworks’ SARAHAI platform brings to various mission-critical sectors is tremendous,” said Michael Adams, Program Executive for AI Solutions at Carahsoft. “Carahsoft and our reseller partners are confident that predictive AI will transform the trajectory of AI and should be easily accessible to various Government agencies, Healthcare organizations and more. We are pleased to be a channel through which our joint customers have that access.”

SARAHAI is available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (888) 662-2724 or TensorNetworks@carahsoft.com; or visit www.SARAHAI.net.

About Tensor Networks

Tensor Networks, Inc. is a Sunnyvale, California-based company founded in 2019, specializing in predictive AI and edge computing solutions. The company's flagship product is SARAHAI (Situational Awareness Response and Help AI), a low-code/no-code platform designed for various sectors, including defense, public safety, and smart cities. Tensor Networks focuses on providing AI-enhanced video surveillance and "Pattern of Life Analysis" to detect anomalies and predict future events, aiming to improve safety, security, and operational efficiency. The company offers solutions for various domains, such as smart buildings, retail, and utilities, and partners with Carahsoft to serve the public sector.

Rick Bryant

(408) 556-0685

Information@tensornetworks.net

About Carahsoft’s AI Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that are enabling government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs; from creating efficiencies within agencies to bolstering national security and defense. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators, and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for AI Infrastructure, Generative and Agentic AI, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft’s AI Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com