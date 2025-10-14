Worth Partners with Priority to Accelerate Merchant Onboarding at Scale

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worth , the fintech platform modernizing onboarding and underwriting for financial institutions, today announced that Priority , a publicly traded payments and banking solutions provider and one of the largest U.S. non-bank merchant acquirers, has adopted Worth’s AI-powered platform to streamline the merchant onboarding process.

Priority’s teams are already using Worth’s white-labeled onboarding solution to replace manual review cycles and speed up merchant approvals. In the near future, Worth will expand the partnership with Priority to include Worth’s API integration, enabling fully automated compliance checks, business verifications and real-time monitoring across its portfolio.

"Merchant onboarding has become one of the biggest friction points in payments, especially as providers scale across multiple workflows," said Sal Rehmetullah, CEO and co-founder of Worth. "With our solutions, Priority is not only streamlining onboarding and compliance, they're creating a smoother, more reliable experience that helps merchants get live faster and strengthens trust across their ecosystem."

Worth’s AI-powered platform unifies KYB, KYC, identity verification, fraud detection and credit decisioning into a single intelligent workflow. For Priority, this means underwriting teams gain greater visibility and control over applications, while automation removes manual bottlenecks and lowers the risk of errors.

Worth’s key features such as SSO authentication, multi-entry processing and dynamic field configuration give it the ability to handle high-volume commercial workflows. Worth also developed enhanced case management with inline editing capabilities specifically for Priority, giving its teams the ability to make real-time application updates and simplify reviews.

“Leveraging the Worth platform has already been a big win for us," said Greg Snell, Priority's SVP of Operational Risk. "Smarter, data-driven tools help us onboard merchants faster and more reliably while strengthening the connected systems behind our commerce platform. We're excited to see how this partnership continues to enhance our operations.”

This collaboration expands Worth’s growing roster of enterprise customers across payments, banking, fintech and healthcare. Products such as Worth Pre-Fill, Worth Custom Onboarding and Worth Case Management continue to provide institutions with a comprehensive solution to reduce friction, accelerate approvals, and speed up time-to-revenue.

About Worth

Founded in 2023 by industry veterans Sal Rehmetullah and Suneera Madhani, Worth is a leading fintech platform that automates onboarding and underwriting for financial institutions. Powered by the largest database of over 242 million small businesses, the all-in-one solution integrates workflow automation, Know Your Business (KYB), Know Your Customer (KYC), bank verification, fraud detection, and credit underwriting. This enables enterprises to onboard customers quickly and confidently. With deep insights into small business data, Worth accelerates time-to-revenue while fostering a more equitable financial ecosystem where both enterprises and small businesses can thrive. For more information about Worth, visit www.worthai.com .