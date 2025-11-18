Worth Expands Leadership Team to Accelerate AI Innovation and Enterprise Growth

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worth , the fintech platform modernizing onboarding and underwriting for financial institutions, today announces a series of leadership transitions and key executive hires to support the company’s accelerating growth following its impressive seed round earlier this year.

Since securing funding, Worth has experienced rapid business expansion, quadrupling its enterprise customer base from 2024 to 2025. That momentum has driven more than 50 percent growth in headcount in 2025 alone as the company scales to meet rising demand. As adoption of its AI-powered platform continues to rise, the company is investing in senior leadership across technology, data, and operations to strengthen its foundation for long-term scale and customer success.

“Our customers rely on Worth for mission-critical decisions, and that requires an exceptional standard of execution,” said Sal Rehmetullah, Co-Founder and CEO of Worth. “Expanding our leadership team with proven operators across data, technology, and operations strengthens the foundation we need to meet that demand and widen the impact we’re delivering across the financial ecosystem.”

To support this next stage of scale, Worth has added three seasoned fintech leaders to its executive team:

Craig Snodgrass, Chief Data Officer - Formerly CDO at Cardlytics, Snodgrass brings a proven track record of building enterprise-grade data strategies that drive growth and intelligence at scale. At Worth, he will lead data architecture, governance, and analytics, strengthening the AI infrastructure that powers the platform. His focus will be on ensuring quality, accuracy, and scalability across every layer of Worth’s data ecosystem.

Sethen Maleno, Chief Technology Officer - Most recently CTO of WorldWinner and VP of Engineering at PrizePicks, Maleno will lead technology strategy and platform innovation, advancing Worth’s AI-driven infrastructure to deliver speed, reliability, and scale for enterprise customers.

Blaine Dawson, Chief Operating Officer - Dawson brings deep expertise in scaling fintech operations and driving organizational excellence. Formerly General Manager of Fintech at FieldPulse and the Vice President of Operations and General Manager at Stax, he will lead internal operations, client delivery, and implementation to support Worth’s growing enterprise base.

With an expanded leadership team and a clear vision for what’s next, Worth is deepening its role as a trusted technology partner to financial institutions. The company’s continued investment in AI, data, and platform innovation ensures its customers can move from manual onboarding to fully automated decisioning with greater speed, precision, and confidence.

About Worth

Founded in 2023 by industry veterans Sal Rehmetullah and Suneera Madhani, Worth is a leading fintech platform that automates onboarding and underwriting for financial institutions, fintechs, payment providers, supplier financing and ISVs. Powered by the largest database of over 242 million small businesses, the all-in-one solution integrates workflow automation, Know Your Business (KYB), Know Your Customer (KYC), bank verification, fraud detection, and credit underwriting. This enables enterprises to onboard customers quickly and confidently. With deep insights into small business data, Worth accelerates time-to-revenue while fostering a more equitable financial ecosystem where enterprises and small businesses can thrive. For more information about Worth, visit www.worthai.com .

Media Contact

Erica Torres

worthai@moburst.com

Uproar by Moburst for Worth