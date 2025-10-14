AvePoint Expands Data Protection Solutions and Agentic AI Support within the AvePoint Confidence Platform

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (Nasdaq: AVPT; SGX: AVP), the global leader in data security, governance and resilience, today announced new multi-SaaS data protection solutions and Copilot Studio Agent visibility within the AvePoint Confidence Platform, as well as the launch of a new Operational Efficiency Command Center in the Confidence Platform, which helps companies centralize, streamline and track the impact of data governance practices, promoting stronger security, compliance and efficiency.

The expansion of AvePoint’s already comprehensive data protection capabilities means that the AvePoint Confidence Platform now provides automated data backup and protection for business-critical applications Monday.com, Docusign, Smartsheet, Okta and Confluence. The Confidence Platform also now supports data protection for Google GCP Virtual Machines, bringing secure and flexible backup technology to more infrastructure sources and further supporting multi-cloud customers.

The updates come at a critical time, with organizations using more SaaS applications than ever—as many as 275 applications per organization on average, according to one study—and 92% of organizations operating in a multi-cloud environment. This level of fragmentation requires more comprehensive, centralized governance and protection, which the multi-SaaS and Google expansions and the new Operational Efficiency Command Center are designed to provide.

“The AvePoint Confidence Platform is built to go beyond traditional, disconnected backup solutions, extending seamlessly across complex multi-cloud environments to power next-gen information lifecycle management, security and visibility under one control framework,” said John Peluso, Chief Technology Officer at AvePoint. “Expanding AvePoint’s SaaS data protection capabilities across these prominent platforms is a natural next step for the Confidence Platform’s evolution. These are all critical technologies for businesses worldwide, and each of these platforms has its own unique data security and backup considerations. With this update, customers can now centrally manage these applications and associated risks through the Confidence Platform.”



In addition to those updates, AvePoint also now provides deeper visibility into the lifecycle and compliance of Copilot Studio Agents within the Confidence Platform. As agentic AI expands, organizations need to monitor where agents originate and if they are compliant, which is why the Confidence Platform now streamlines the management of Copilot Studio agents and generates new data insights so that organizations can implement proper data security and governance around their use and what data they can access.



“Agentic AI is helping organizations streamline workflows and realize productivity gains, but agents often have access to sensitive business data across multiple SaaS platforms, which makes lifecycle and security management a critical priority,” said John Hodges, Chief Product Officer at AvePoint. “Without transparency into how agents are deployed, companies run the risk of data breach and compliance gaps. Within the Confidence Platform, we’re providing the deep visibility and insights that teams need to govern agent activity and enforce security policies, to mitigate this growing risk.”

AvePoint also announced the launch of the new Operational Efficiency Command Center, its fifth Command Center available within the Confidence Platform, which is designed to help teams manage governance practices and measure their impact on improving data security, compliance, and operations. It does this by surfacing process and lifecycle-driven metrics—such as policy violation trends, remediation speed, workspace lifecycle status, and service request volumes—to transform fragmented compliance data into actionable insights. This enables organizations to reduce manual overhead, accelerate policy enforcement, and demonstrate measurable ROI in operational efficiency and data governance maturity.

To learn more about these updates, attend the AvePoint Innovates Webinar on 10/16 at 11am ET.

About AvePoint

Beyond Secure. AvePoint is the global leader in data security, governance, and resilience, going beyond traditional solutions to ensure a robust data foundation and enable organizations everywhere to collaborate with confidence. Over 25,000 customers worldwide rely on the AvePoint Confidence Platform to prepare, secure, and optimize their critical data across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, and other collaboration environments. AvePoint’s global channel partner program includes approximately 5,000 managed service providers, value-added resellers, and systems integrators, with our solutions available in more than 100 cloud marketplaces. To learn more, visit www.avepoint.com.

