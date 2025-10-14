JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Liquidation of Sub-Fund

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
Liquidation of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) - BetaBuilders China Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF - effective from 24 November 2025
This is to notify you that the JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) - BetaBuilders China Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF (the "Sub-Fund") in which you hold shares will be liquidated.
Your Sub-Fund will bear securities transaction costs only; all other costs associated with the liquidation will be paid by the management company. To help ensure an orderly and efficient liquidation process, your Sub-Fund may begin liquidating holdings in the period leading up to the liquidation date.
To view the full document including the options available to Shareholders, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.
https://am.jpmorgan.com/content/dam/jpm-am-aem/emea/regional/en/supplemental/notice-to-shareholders/jpm57113-shareholder-mailing-etf-bcab-liq-en.pdf
Enquiries:
JPMorgan
David Brigstocke
+44 7830 316102
