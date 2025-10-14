GBI’s Green Globes for Existing Buildings 2025 Achieves Approval as American National Standard

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Green Building Initiative (GBI) announces the release of ANSI/GBI 02-2025: Assessment Protocol for Existing Buildings, which was approved as an American National Standard (ANS) by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) on September 2, 2025. Following ANSI’s approval, GBI’s Board of Directors voted on September 25, 2025 to approve and publish ANSI-GBI 02-2025, also known as Green Globes for Existing Buildings 2025 or Green Globes EB 25. Building and portfolio teams seeking certification using the latest version of Green Globes EB 25 can register and access the newest module here.

With the release of Green Globes EB 25, GBI will sunset its Existing Buildings 2021 (EB 21) program as of January 31, 2026. Project registration for EB 21 will close on that date, while projects already registered under the 2021 version may continue through the certification process beyond the sunset period. This transition ensures that future projects benefit from the latest technical updates and align with GBI’s commitment to continuous improvement and industry leadership through ANSI-approved standards.

"Since its founding in 2004, GBI has been dedicated to developing its rating systems through an open, balanced, and independently audited consensus process,” said Vicki Worden, GBI’s CEO. “We are excited to continually update GBI’s standards through the ANSI continuous maintenance process to stay ahead of the industry and deliver on the needs of our clients.”

Notable updates to Green Globes EB 2025 include:

Inclusion of ModeScore and ActiveScore

Updates to Net Zero Energy Performance Path

New criteria on the Solar Reflectance Index

Revised requirements on LED lighting, water heaters, and refrigerant maintenance

Inclusion of ASHRAE 514-2023 for water management plan criteria

Refined criteria on third-party verified ingredient transparency reporting

Expanded requirements for cleaning and disinfection

Revised criteria on the acoustical performance plan

“The Green Globes EB 25 process included looking to the future with evolving concerns while maintaining continuity with the existing program that adds value and will mitigate adverse environmental impacts from the built environment,” stated LL "Buddy" Humphries, Principal, Efficient Green, LLC, Chair of the GBI Consensus Body for Existing Buildings.

Development of Green Globes for EB 25 began in the winter of 2024. GBI issued three open public comment periods and reviewed almost 100 revisions for change during over 18 public meetings. Over 45 stakeholders from a variety of disciplines participated in the development process, including American Concrete Institute, US EPA, University of Oklahoma, IAPMO, PPFA, and the Cool Roofing Council among many others.

Green Globes for EB 2025 allows building and portfolio managers to scale their sustainability, health and wellness, and resilience strategies through a cost- and time-efficient assessment process that is accessible to all buildings. The module will follow a two-year continuous maintenance cycle to allow for updates that help ensure GBI standards reflect the innovation occurring in the commercial real estate space.

Registration is now open for project teams interested in certifying their commercial buildings and/or portfolios with Green Globes for EB 2025. Interested parties can create a project to view criteria, scoring matrices, assessment guidance, and interact with the online questionnaire. GBI is excited to also release updated Distinctions in Health & Wellness and Resilience to coincide with Green Globes EB 25 launch.

The Standard and information to participate in the next round of revisions to ANSI/GBI 02-2025: Assessment Protocol for Existing Buildings is available on GBI’s website. Learn more about GBI’s green building standards.

About GBI

GBI is an international nonprofit organization and American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Standards Developer dedicated to reducing climate impacts by improving the built environment. Founded in 2004, the organization is the global provider of the Green Globes®, Ascent™, Journey to Net Zero™ and federal Guiding Principles Compliance building assessment and certification programs. GBI also issues professional credentials, including the Green Globes Professional (GGP) and Guiding Principles Compliance Professional (GPCP). To learn more about opportunities to become involved with GBI, contact info@thegbi.org or visit the GBI website at www.thegbi.org.

