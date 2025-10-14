Loci Capital Sells Hilton St. Petersburg Carillon Park Hotel

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Funds controlled by Loci Capital Opportunistic Fund, LP, an affiliate of Loci Capital Group, LLC (“Loci”), a leading private real estate fund manager, announced the successful sale of the Hilton St. Petersburg Carillon Park, a 227-room, nine-story hotel located in the Carillon Business Park submarket of St. Petersburg, Florida. The ownership group also included Loci Capital’s operating partner, HHM Hotels.

"This sale marks a positive conclusion for our investment partnership at Hilton Carillon," commented Shawn Tuli, Chief Investment Officer at HHM Hotels. "We are thrilled to continue managing this property and execute a new vision under new ownership.”

Built in 2006, the Hilton Carillon features more than 16,000 square feet of meeting space and was acquired by Loci and its JV partners in January 2021 as part of its inaugural opportunistic fund. The property benefited from its central location, superior physical design and construction, and thoughtful capital improvement plan.

“The Hilton Carillon is a fantastic example of our hospitality strategy,” said Damien Greenwood, Head of Hospitality at Loci Capital. “We acquired the asset at a tremendous basis, executed a simple business plan, and realized the long-term tailwinds in the Tampa Bay region.” We are grateful to our partners, Lubert-Adler and HHM Hotels for their collaboration throughout this investment.”

Since acquisition, the partnership invested in a series of enhancements, including a complete food & beverage rebrand and renovation, the addition of a Starbucks outlet, ballroom and pre-function renovations, and a model guestroom renovation in 2025 in preparation for a full guestroom renovation program.

“This divestment underscores Loci’s continued focus on realizing investments and returning capital to our investors,” added Casey Wilson, Managing Principal and Head of Investor Relations at Loci Capital. “Since 2021, we have successfully round-tripped nine investments, including five within Loci Capital Opportunistic Fund, LP, which has established itself as a top decile performer on a DPI basis. The Hilton Carillon exemplifies our commitment to sourcing and executing on differentiated opportunities for our investors.”

About Loci Capital

Loci Capital is a leading middle market private real estate investment firm based in Florida and focused on opportunities throughout the Southeastern United States. Formed to bridge the gap between allocator-style capital markets expertise and operator-level execution, Loci employs a “continuity of expertise” model that allows its team to identify, structure, and manage investments with precision across market cycles. The firm’s senior leadership has deep experience in the development, redevelopment, repositioning, and conversion of assets across all real estate sectors. Since its inception in 2019, Loci has invested US $350 million of equity in over $1.4 billion worth of real estate on behalf of its investors, with activity spanning multifamily, hospitality, office, vacation rental, student housing, and medical office sectors. For additional information, visit locicapital.com.

About HHM Hotels

HHM Hotels is an award-winning hotel management and investment company that operates over 235 resorts and full-service and select-service hotels across the United States and Canada. HHM Hotels is in major hospitality markets from coast to coast, and is a leading manager of Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG hotels, while also operating over 50 independent luxury and lifestyle hotels. HHM Hotels’ highly experienced and stable operating team is known for being nimble, accountable, and entrepreneurial in how they drive market-leading results for owners including publicly traded companies, private equity firms, and family office investors. Additional information can be found at hhmhotels.com.

