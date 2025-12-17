Loci Capital and RealtyLink Complete Early Sale of Haines City Build-to-Suit

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Funds controlled by Loci Capital Fund II, LP, an affiliate of Loci Capital Group, LLC (“Loci”), announced the successful early divestment of the Haines City Industrial Build-to-Suit, a 174,000-square-foot, Class A industrial facility developed in partnership with RealtyLink and fully leased to an investment-grade tenant. The project sits on a 39-acre site in Haines City, Florida, strategically positioned within the high-growth Lakeland–Haines City industrial corridor.

The joint venture closed on the land and executed the lease in April 2024, with construction proceeding on schedule, on budget, and delivering its exterior and interior improvements ahead of plan. Loci engaged brokerage teams in early 2025 to evaluate market timing for a potential disposition, and the partnership ultimately completed a sale in late 2025, ahead of underwriting assumptions and at a moment when many private-market investors continued to delay or defer realizations due to constrained liquidity conditions.

“This outcome reflects the strength of our partnership with RealtyLink and our shared commitment to executing disciplined, cost-controlled development,” said David Workman, Director at Loci Capital and Head of Industrial Development. “From securing the site off-market to delivering a mission-critical facility for a major national homebuilder, this project represents the type of straightforward, high-conviction industrial opportunity that aligns with Loci’s investment philosophy.”

The Haines City development represented a modern, purpose-built industrial facility supported by long-term tenancy and strong underlying market fundamentals. Its combination of credit quality, operational functionality, and location within one of Central Florida’s most active logistics corridors helped position the asset favorably with buyers seeking durable cash flow and exposure to the Southeast’s continued industrial expansion.

“This early realization reinforces Loci’s ability to return capital ahead of underwriting, even as distributions across the broader private markets have slowed dramatically over the past two years,” said Casey Wilson, Managing Principal and Head of Investor Relations at Loci Capital. “Fund II only recently held its final close in January 2025, yet we are already putting realizations on the board. This speaks to the durability of our sourcing engine, the advantage of our operator-informed approach, and our continued conviction in the industrial sector throughout the Southeast.”

The sale further deepens Loci’s long-standing relationship with RealtyLink, marking another successful execution between the firms and positioning both groups for additional development opportunities across Florida’s most supply-constrained logistics markets.

About Loci Capital

Loci Capital is a private real estate investment firm focused on generating alpha through cost-basis discipline, executable business plans, and an unconstrained, bottom-up sourcing model. Guided by its core investment principle of Margin of Safety, the firm targets situational opportunities where downside protection can be created through hands-on execution rather than thematic market bets. Loci’s domain-specialized team and joint venture partnerships support its barbell strategy across preferred equity, common equity, and co-GP positions, enabling the firm to navigate market cycles while pursuing durable long-term value creation. Since its inception in 2019, Loci has invested more than US $350 million of equity into over $1.4 billion of real estate throughout the Southeastern United States. For more information, visit locicapital.com.

About RealtyLink

RealtyLink is a full-service real estate development company specializing in retail, industrial, restaurant, single & multifamily, self-storage, senior living, entertainment, and mixed-use properties. With 80% of our business stemming from repeat clients, we pride ourselves on the accountability, efficiency, and transparency we bring to the deal. For additional information, visit wwwrealtylinkdev.com.

