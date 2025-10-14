Validic to Showcase Dual Solutions at HLTH 2025: Wearable Data API for Digital Health and EHR-Integrated Remote Patient Monitoring for Health Systems

STERLING, Va., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Validic today announced its participation at HLTH 2025, where the company will showcase its two distinct solutions that serve different segments of the healthcare technology ecosystem: comprehensive wearable data APIs for digital health companies, consumer apps, and life sciences; and EHR-integrated remote patient monitoring (RPM) with patent-pending generative AI summaries for health systems and payers.

Validic will exhibit at the DiME (Digital Medicine Society) Pavilion, kiosk 19577, demonstrating how its platform addresses the needs of two distinct markets with specialized solutions built on a unified health data infrastructure.

Powering Remote Care for Leading Health Systems

Validic's Connected Health Data Platform currently supports remote care programs for some of the most recognizable health systems in the country. One national provider alone has enrolled more than 500,000 patients in remote care programs powered by Validic, spanning diabetes management, hypertension management, maternal care, hospital to home, and other critical care pathways.

At HLTH, Validic will showcase its proven Epic-integrated RPM solution, which helps health systems maximize their electronic health record investments. The solution embraces Epic as the hospital clinical workflow and data system, while Validic serves as the enabling outside-the-hospital data platform for remote patient monitoring.

This seamless integration enables health systems to equip clinicians with comprehensive patient information in one unified location, the system where they already work, eliminating the need for additional applications or separate platforms. By consolidating in-hospital and remote care data within Epic, clinicians gain a complete view of patient health without workflow disruption.

The solution incorporates Validic Sparks, which uses generative AI to transform raw health data from wearables and FDA-approved devices into actionable clinical insights. Sparks automatically generates personalized, clinically relevant data summaries, supporting earlier interventions and better clinical decisions for care teams.

For Digital Health, Consumer Apps, and Life Sciences: Wearable Data Integration APIs

Validic's API offering provides digital health companies, consumer applications, and life sciences organizations with the most complete integration solution for wearable data, supporting more than 600 devices in the ecosystem. This stable, always-on, real-time health data connection enables these organizations to enhance user experiences and build powerful health applications without the complexity of managing hundreds of individual device integrations.

About Validic

Validic offers two distinct solutions built on a unified health data platform. For digital health companies, consumer apps, and life sciences organizations, Validic provides comprehensive wearable data integration APIs supporting 600+ connected devices. For health systems and payers, Validic delivers EHR-first remote patient monitoring solutions that integrate seamlessly with Epic, powered by AI to transform device data into actionable clinical insights. Trusted by leading healthcare organizations nationwide, Validic powers remote care programs serving hundreds of thousands of patients. Learn more at validic.com.