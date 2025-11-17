Validic Joins Digital Medicine Society Initiative to Advance Connected Health for Older Adults

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When Drew Schiller, CEO of Validic, thinks about why connected health matters, he thinks of his grandmother, Betty.

Betty was the center of her family: kind, generous, and devoted to caring for others. Later in life, she developed COPD and other chronic conditions that required close management. After being discharged from the hospital, Betty returned to her assisted living facility without any continuous monitoring in place. When her breathing worsened suddenly, there was no one there to help. She passed away before anyone knew she was in trouble.

“There are millions of families like mine,” said Schiller. “If my grandmother had access to ongoing monitoring and support between visits, her story might have ended differently. This work is about ensuring that older adults and their families have the tools and data they need to live healthier, safer lives at home.”

That belief is what drives Validic’s participation in a new initiative led by the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe) to strengthen technology-driven support for independent living among older adults.



The project brings together innovators, care providers, and research organizations to develop a comprehensive digital strategy for aging at home, focused on improving safety, accessibility, and continuity of care. This work is part of DiMe’s Connected Health Collaborative (CHcc), hosted by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), and aligns with national efforts to modernize healthcare through digital tools and data sharing.

Alongside partners including Epic Systems, Verizon, AdaptHealth, and Withings, Validic will contribute its expertise in connecting health data from wearables and clinical home health devices, as well as its industry-leading remote patient monitoring (RPM) solution integrated directly within major electronic health records (EHRs). Through this unique infrastructure, Validic powers some of the nation’s largest health system remote care programs, enabling seamless, connected care that supports older adults living independently while keeping care teams continuously informed.

“We’re proud to join this collaboration, which reflects our shared vision that better data leads to better care,” said Drew Schiller, CEO of Validic. “By ensuring that health information can move securely and effortlessly between people, homes, and providers, we can help older adults maintain independence and peace of mind while staying connected to those who care for them.”

Validic’s involvement reflects its ongoing mission to make personal health data meaningful and actionable for clinicians and individuals alike.



“Aging at home should be supported by data that works behind the scenes—reliable, connected, and effortless,” added Schiller. “That’s the vision we’re working toward through this collaboration.”

"Validic's participation in this initiative reflects exactly the kind of cross-sector partnership we need to make aging in place a reality for millions of Americans. Their deep expertise in connected care and data integration is essential to building these systems that work seamlessly across homes, providers, and care teams,” said Benjamin Vandendriessche, Chief Delivery Officer, Digital Medicine Society. “Drew's personal connection to this work reminds us why we're doing this - every family deserves access to technology that keeps their loved ones safe, supported, and able to age with dignity in the place they call home."

The DiMe-led project will produce implementation resources, research findings, and real-world examples to guide healthcare organizations and policymakers in expanding connected care for aging populations.



About Validic

Validic connects personal health data from the world’s largest ecosystem of apps, wearables, and in-home medical devices to healthcare organizations, enabling continuous and personalized care. The company’s industry-leading platform powers digital health and remote patient monitoring (RPM) programs directly within the electronic health record (EHR)—including Epic, Oracle Health (Cerner), and NextGen—to streamline clinical workflows and deliver real-time insights where care happens.

By combining robust data integration with AI-driven insights embedded in the EHR, Validic helps clinicians better manage chronic conditions, coordinate transitions of care, and scale remote care programs. The company’s solutions enable payers, providers, and life sciences organizations to improve engagement, outcomes, and efficiency across the continuum of care.