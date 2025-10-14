Coffee Beans Market Size Worth USD 94.86 Billion by 2034 | Towards FnB

Ottawa, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global coffee beans market size was valued at USD 43.94 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 47.46 billion in 2025 to reach nearly USD 94.86 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 8% from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market has been experiencing growth recently due to factors such as urbanization, the rise of cafe culture, demand for coffee from consumers across different age groups, and other similar indicators. High demand for specialty and premium coffee is another major factor fueling the growth of the market.

Key Highlights of the Coffee Beans Market

By region, Europe dominated the coffee beans market with largest share of 35% in 2024, whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By product, the Arabica beans segment led the market with maximum share of 60% in 2024, whereas the robusta beans segment is expected to grow in the expected timeframe.

By application, the food segment captured the maximum share of 73% in 2024, whereas the pharmaceuticals segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.



Rising Demand for Premium Coffee is Driving the Growth of the Coffee Beans Industry

The coffee beans market is observed to grow due to factors such as growing demand for coffee, growing café culture, and high demand for organic and specialty coffee beans. Multiple health benefits of coffee, such as its being full of antioxidants, lead to higher demand for special coffee beans, further fueling the growth of the market. The higher demand for the form of beverage by consumers of different age groups globally is another major factor for the growth of the market.

Higher demand for premium and specialty coffee beans is also helpful to aid the growth of the market. Hence, consumers with rising disposable income and growing urbanization prefer to consume special coffees for a premium experience and enjoy the rich flavor. Rising café culture, attractive environment and décor of cafes, and rising visitors of Gen Z and millennials are other major factors for the growth of the coffee beans market.

According to Vidyesh Swar, Principal Consultant at Towards FnB ‘The growing trend of premium, sustainable coffee varieties is reshaping the coffee market globally. The shift toward organic and specialty coffee has created new growth opportunities for producers and suppliers worldwide.’

Demand for different types of coffees and coffee-based beverages also helps to fuel the growth of the market. Hence, places such as cafes and restaurants also have a major contribution to the growth of the market. Focus on ethical sourcing methods and maintaining sustainability also helps to fuel the market’s growth. Agricultural technology and IoT are some of the major technological advancements helpful to enhance coffee production, further fueling the growth of the market. Improved and technologically advanced brewing methods also help to aid the growth of the market.

New Trends in the Coffee Beans Market

Multiple health and skin care benefits of coffee have led to its high demand in various domains such as skincare, haircare, and even for home remedies, which are some of the major factors for the growth of the coffee beans market.

Higher demand for coffee by consumers of different age groups is another major factor for the growth of the coffee bean market.

Eco-friendly cultivation methods and maintaining sustainability during the cultivation of coffee beans are also a vital pointer in the growth of the market.

Increasing demand for specialty, premium, organic, and roasted coffee beans also helps the growth of the market.

beans also helps the growth of the market. Changing consumer preferences, high demand for different coffee flavors, and higher demand for eco-friendly products also aid in the growth of the market.



Recent Developments in the Coffee Beans Market

In September 2025 , CoffeeTotaler, a decaf coffee brand, introduced a new variant named ‘Colombian Supremo Decaf Coffee Beans’. The main aim of the brand is to introduce the concept of coffee without caffeine to Indian consumers. ( Source - https://www.indianretailer.com)

, CoffeeTotaler, a decaf coffee brand, introduced a new variant named ‘Colombian Supremo Decaf Coffee Beans’. The main aim of the brand is to introduce the concept of coffee without caffeine to Indian consumers. ( - https://www.indianretailer.com) In October 2025, Cuisinart, a leader in kitchen innovation, introduced its new product, ‘The Custom Grind and Brew Single-Cup Coffee Maker (DGB-30) to meet the growing demand for homemade café-quality coffee. (Source- https://www.comunicaffe.com)

Trade Analysis of Coffee Beans Market: Import & Export Statistics

The global coffee trade has been shaped by rising demand for specialty and sustainable arabica beans, strong robusta consumption for instant and espresso blends, and price volatility driven by weather cycles in major producers. Export values spiked in 2024-2025 as global prices rose, even where physical volumes were stable or modestly changed.

Top Exporters in the Coffee Beans Market

Brazil



Brazil is the world’s largest coffee exporter and accounts for roughly 30% of global production; in the 2024/25 season, it exported tens of millions of 60-kg bags (about 36.9 million bags in the first nine months of 2024/25) and recorded record export revenues amid high prices. Brazil’s sheer scale across arabica and robusta, large commercial farms, and deep export logistics (ports, traders) make it the dominant supplier.

Vietnam



Vietnam is the world’s leading robusta exporter. It achieved very high export revenues in 2024 (household and producer data point to record receipts), driven by elevated unit prices for robusta and large shipments to traditional markets in Europe and Asia. Vietnam’s export model, high-yield plantations plus extensive processing and port infrastructure, keeps it among the top global exporters.

Colombia



Colombia is a leading arabica exporter focused on higher-quality washed arabicas and specialty lots; exports in MY 2024/25 were forecast roughly in the low double-digit million bag range (≈12 million bags), with the U.S. and EU as major markets. Colombia’s reputation for high-grade arabica and established supply chains sustains its export strength.

Indonesia



Indonesia exports large volumes of robusta and specialty arabica (Sumatra, Java), and benefits from established processing/traceability for both commodity and single-origin markets. It's 2023–24 export and production profile positions it among the top exporters by volume.

Ethiopia



Ethiopia is a key exporter of specialty and heirloom arabica coffees prized by roasters; while volumes are smaller than Brazil/Vietnam, unit values and specialty demand drive export revenue and strategic importance.

Top Products in the Coffee Beans Market

Category Product Type / Example Key Producers / Brands Primary Characteristics Applications Arabica Coffee Beans Typica, Bourbon, Caturra, Blue Mountain Starbucks, Nestlé (Nescafé), Lavazza, Illycaffè Mild flavor, higher acidity, aromatic, and smooth profile Premium coffee blends, specialty cafés, and home brewing Robusta Coffee Beans Canephora, Conilon Nestlé, JDE Peet’s, Lavazza, Olam, Tchibo Strong, bitter flavor, higher caffeine content Instant coffee, espresso blends, and commercial coffee Liberica Coffee Beans Liberica, Excelsa Rare Estates in Malaysia, the Philippines, and West Africa Unique fruity and floral aroma, bold and smoky taste Specialty coffee, boutique roasters, niche markets Specialty / Single-Origin Beans Colombian Supremo, Ethiopian Yirgacheffe, Guatemalan Antigua Blue Bottle Coffee, Stumptown, Intelligentsia, Illycaffè High-quality beans grown in specific regions with a traceable origin Artisanal coffee, direct-trade cafés, high-end roasteries Organic Coffee Beans Certified Organic Arabica / Robusta Equal Exchange, Allegro Coffee, Green Mountain Grown without synthetic fertilizers or pesticides; eco-friendly Health-conscious and sustainable retail markets Fair-Trade Coffee Beans Ethically Sourced Arabica Fairtrade International, Café Direct, Ethical Bean Coffee Promotes fair pricing and ethical labor practices for farmers Retail coffee, sustainable consumer brands Decaffeinated Coffee Beans Swiss Water Process, CO₂ Method, Ethyl Acetate Lavazza, Nestlé, Starbucks Retains flavor while removing up to 99.9% caffeine Health and wellness-focused consumers, institutional supply Flavored Coffee Beans Vanilla, Hazelnine, Caramel, Chocolate-infused Dunkin’, Eight O’Clock Coffee, Gloria Jean’s Infused or coated with natural/artificial flavors Packaged retail coffee, RTD beverage applications Green Coffee Beans (Unroasted) Raw Arabica or Robusta Olam International, Neumann Kaffee Gruppe, ECOM Agroindustrial Used for roasting and the extraction of chlorogenic acids Nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, roasting industry Cold Brew-Specific Beans Low-acid, coarse-ground Arabica Stumptown, Chameleon Cold Brew, Starbucks Selected for smooth flavor extraction in cold water RTD cold brew beverages, cafés, bottled drinks Espresso Beans Dark roast Arabica-Robusta blends Lavazza, Illy, Kimbo, Segafredo Zanetti Deep roast with rich crema and full body Espresso machines, cafés, hospitality sector Instant Coffee / Soluble Coffee Spray-Dried and Freeze-Dried Varieties Nestlé (Nescafé), Tata Coffee, Tchibo, JDE Peet’s Convenient and shelf-stable with fast preparation Retail beverages, vending machines, travel packs



Impact of AI in the Coffee Beans Market

AI is having a growing impact on the coffee bean market, transforming how coffee is grown, processed, sorted, blended, and marketed. On the agricultural side, AI technologies, combining satellite imagery, drones, IoT sensors, and machine learning, are being used to monitor soil health, detect plant stress, forecast weather, and spot diseases like rust or leaf miners, enabling farmers to apply inputs (water, fertilizer, pest control) more precisely and improve yields. In harvest and post-harvest operations, AI-powered computer vision systems are used to assess cherry ripeness, enabling more selective picking and differential pricing based on quality.

During processing, AI-based optical sorters classify green beans by size, color, defects, and internal quality traits non-invasively and at high throughput, replacing slower and inconsistent manual sorting. In roasting and blending, AI is helping roasters design roast profiles and bean combinations: one Finnish roastery used AI to propose a new blend that human tasters accepted without adjustment. Finally, on the consumer and supply side, AI supports demand forecasting, quality traceability, and supply chain optimization aligning bean sourcing, logistics, and roasting schedules to market demand. As these technologies mature, the coffee bean market is moving toward greater consistency, lower waste, and more intelligence throughout the farm-to-cup chain.

Coffee Beans Market Dynamics

What Are the Growth Drivers of the Coffee Beans Market?

Higher demand for coffee by consumers of different age groups is one of the major factors for the growth of the coffee bean market. Higher demand for specialty, premium, and organic coffees by household and food service sectors also helps to drive the growth of the coffee beans market. Rising café and restaurant culture and dining out preferences are other major factors fueling the growth of the market. Hence, it also helps to fuel the demand for the beverage.

Use of coffee by different domains, such as healthcare, skincare, and haircare, due to its beneficial properties, such as antioxidants, further fuels the growth of the market. The nutritional properties of coffee beans are not just beneficial for heart health but are also essential for maintaining skin and hair health. Hence, consumers demand different types of coffee beans for detailed results. Improved brewing technology for a deep, intense, and detailed profile of coffee is another major factor driving the growth of the coffee beans market.

Challenge

Climate Change Is Obstructing the Growth of the Market

Climatic changes, diseases, and pests, damaging the coffee yields, are one of the major obstructions in the growth of the market. Arabica coffee is more sensitive to pests and climatic issues. Hence, it leads to slower growth and reduced profitability, affecting the growth of the coffee beans market. Climatic issues such as drought or extreme rainfall hamper the coffee yields, damaging the growth of the market.

Opportunity

Technological Methods for Bean Processing, Helping the Growth of the Market

Coffee beans processed through technologically advanced methods are one of the major opportunities for the growth of the market. It helps to enhance the flavors of coffee beans, resulting in a perfectly brewed cup of coffee, further fueling the growth of the market. Development in the coffee processing technology to meet the growing demand of consumers further helps to boost the growth of the market in the foreseeable period. Fermentation technologies such as carbonic maceration, digestion, and anaerobic technology also aid in the growth of the market.

Coffee Beans Market Regional Analysis

Europe Dominated the Coffee Beans Market in 2024

Europe dominated the coffee beans market in 2024 due to higher demand for coffee by consumers of different age groups, changing and hectic lifestyles, and higher demand for premium and specialty coffee. An increasing number of foodservice segments providing a variety of coffee-based products and flavor options further fuels the growth of the coffee beans market. Germany has made a major contribution to the growth of the market in the region. The region is accounted among the highest consumption of coffee by consumers of different age groups.

Asia Pacific Is Observed to Be the Fastest-Growing Region in the Foreseeable Period

Asia Pacific is observed to be the fastest growing region in the foreseen period due to the growing population of consumers preferring coffee and the higher demand for sustainable coffee-yielding methods as well. India and China have a major role in the growth of the market in the region. Growth of café culture, restaurants, and dining outside also fuels the growth of the coffee bean market in the foreseeable period. Gen Z and millennials preferring high-end cafes and trying different types of coffees and flavors also help to enhance the demand for the market.

Coffee Beans Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 8% Market Size in 2025 USD 47.46 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 51.25 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 94.86 Billion Dominated Region Europe Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Coffee Beans Market Segmental Analysis

Product Analysis

The Arabica beans segment led the coffee beans market in 2024 due to its smooth, fruity, floral, and mild caffeine content. The type of coffee beans is highly sought after in specialty and premium coffee shops, cafes, and restaurants due to higher demand by consumers for a mild flavor profile. Consumers in search of distinctive and exceptional coffee flavors opt for Arabica coffee beans, further fueling the growth of the market.

The robusta beans segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to its bold flavor profile. Consumer who prefer their brew dark, intense, and strong prefer robusta beans, further fueling the growth of the coffee beans market in the foreseeable period. Hence, cafes providing authentic coffee brews with traditional brewing and advanced technology to fulfil consumers' demand also help to fuel the growth of the market.

Application Analysis

The food segment dominated the coffee beans market in 2024 as the use of coffee beans is high in different departments of the food industry, such as bakery, dairy, restaurants, cafes, and other categories. Coffee is also utilized in the preparation of a few savory dishes, further enhancing the growth of the market. Preparation of various plant-based, vegan, and organic food options with a hint of caffeine in them also helps to fuel the growth of the coffee beans market.

The pharmaceuticals segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to the nutritional properties of coffee, such as bioactive compounds, antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant, helpful for the formulation of different topical formulations, food supplements, and cosmetic products. Flavonoids, phenolic compounds, and caffeine, in coffee, also attract the pharmaceutical industry for therapeutic application, further inducing the growth of the market in the foreseeable period.

Top Companies in the Coffee Beans Market

Starbucks: A global leader in specialty coffee, Starbucks sources high-quality Arabica beans through ethical sourcing programs like C.A.F.E. Practices and offers a wide range of premium roasted blends and single-origin coffees.

A global leader in specialty coffee, Starbucks sources high-quality Arabica beans through ethical sourcing programs like C.A.F.E. Practices and offers a wide range of premium roasted blends and single-origin coffees. Lavazza: An Italian coffee giant known for its expertly blended Arabica and Robusta beans, Lavazza emphasizes sustainable sourcing and innovation across its espresso, capsule, and retail coffee lines.

An Italian coffee giant known for its expertly blended Arabica and Robusta beans, Lavazza emphasizes sustainable sourcing and innovation across its espresso, capsule, and retail coffee lines. Peet’s Coffee: A pioneer in specialty coffee roasting, Peet’s focuses on hand-roasted Arabica beans and single-origin blends, catering to premium coffee consumers and artisanal cafés.

A pioneer in specialty coffee roasting, Peet’s focuses on hand-roasted Arabica beans and single-origin blends, catering to premium coffee consumers and artisanal cafés. DUNKIN’ Donuts: A major retail and quick-service coffee brand offering medium and dark roast coffee beans, with a focus on affordability and consistent flavor profiles for mass-market appeal.

A major retail and quick-service coffee brand offering medium and dark roast coffee beans, with a focus on affordability and consistent flavor profiles for mass-market appeal. Tim Hortons: Canada’s leading coffee brand, sourcing a proprietary blend of 100% Arabica beans, known for its signature smooth flavor and strong presence in North American markets.

Canada’s leading coffee brand, sourcing a proprietary blend of 100% Arabica beans, known for its signature smooth flavor and strong presence in North American markets. Beanpress Coffee: Specializes in small-batch, artisan coffee roasting with an emphasis on freshness, traceability, and sustainable farm partnerships.

Specializes in small-batch, artisan coffee roasting with an emphasis on freshness, traceability, and sustainable farm partnerships. Heart Coffee Roasters: A U.S.-based specialty roaster focused on light-roast, single-origin coffees with transparent sourcing and precision roasting for nuanced flavor profiles.

A U.S.-based specialty roaster focused on light-roast, single-origin coffees with transparent sourcing and precision roasting for nuanced flavor profiles. Coffee Bean International, Inc.: Supplies custom roasted coffee solutions for private labels and foodservice brands, emphasizing quality control and diverse bean sourcing.

Supplies custom roasted coffee solutions for private labels and foodservice brands, emphasizing quality control and diverse bean sourcing. The Bean Coffee Company: Offers certified organic and fair-trade coffee beans with a strong focus on sustainability, health-conscious consumers, and environmental stewardship.

Offers certified organic and fair-trade coffee beans with a strong focus on sustainability, health-conscious consumers, and environmental stewardship. Luigi Lavazza S.p.A.: Parent company of the Lavazza brand, globally recognized for its premium espresso products and commitment to sustainable coffee cultivation and carbon-neutral production.

Parent company of the Lavazza brand, globally recognized for its premium espresso products and commitment to sustainable coffee cultivation and carbon-neutral production. Caribou Coffee: Features 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified beans and small-batch roasted blends, prioritizing ethical sourcing and eco-friendly packaging.

Features 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified beans and small-batch roasted blends, prioritizing ethical sourcing and eco-friendly packaging. Peet’s Coffee, Inc.: Operates as a premium coffee roaster and retailer under JDE Peet’s, emphasizing freshness, direct trade, and distinctive roast craftsmanship.

Operates as a premium coffee roaster and retailer under JDE Peet’s, emphasizing freshness, direct trade, and distinctive roast craftsmanship. Kicking Horse Coffee Co. Ltd.: A Canadian specialty brand offering organic and fair-trade certified whole bean coffees known for bold, rich flavor and sustainable practices.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Arabica

Robusta

By Application

Pharmaceuticals

Food

Cosmetics



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

