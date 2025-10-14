Kelly Recognized as a Leader and Star Performer in Business Professional and Industrial Staffing by Everest Group

TROY, Mich., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), a leading global specialty talent solutions provider, has been named a Leader and Star Performer on Everest Group’s 2025 US Contingent Staffing PEAK Matrix® Assessment for business professional and industrial staffing. The recognition highlights Kelly’s extraordinary growth in market impact, driven primarily by its outcome-based managed services and strategic investments in technology.

This is the first year Kelly has been named a Star Performer and the third consecutive year it has been recognized as a Leader in business professional and industrial contingent talent and strategic solutions. The recognition also marks the first time a company has earned both Leader and Star Performer status across all four US Contingent Staffing PEAK Matrix® Assessments, with Kelly earning Leader and Star Performer status in IT and engineering, as well. In addition, KellyOCG + Sevenstep was honored as a Leader and Star Performer on the Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) PEAK Matrix earlier this year – reflecting Kelly’s strength as a strategic workforce partner.

“Kelly consistently flexes forward as a strategic partner, offering scalable managed services and statement-of-work solutions designed to help clients achieve their business goals and attract top talent,” said Tammy Browning, Group President, Enterprise Talent Management, at Kelly. “We continue to make strategic technology investments to streamline processes and innovate the way we connect job seekers with clients. We are thrilled Everest Group has once again recognized Kelly as a professional and industrial staffing Leader and are proud to be named a Star Performer.”

Everest Group noted that Kelly continues to diversify its growth in resilient industries including semiconductors, renewable energy, and advanced manufacturing. The analyst group highlighted Kelly’s focus on upskilling and retention, its continuous deployment of talent across disciplines, including skilled trades, and its success in creating career pathways to provide more sustainable workforce solutions and operational efficiency.

In its business and professional assessment, Everest Group noted that Kelly has further diversified its talent sourcing capabilities. It also praised Kelly’s significant investments to enhance its technology stack and digital staffing capabilities, developing seamless digital operations and end-to-end automation, from e-sign onboarding and self-scheduling to mobile access and real-time dashboards that drive speed, compliance, and visibility.

Similarly, in its industrial assessment, Everest Group cited Kelly’s strides in operationalizing an omnichannel strategy that integrates branch presence, centralized support, and digital access through its proprietary platform, Kelly Now. Kelly continues to invest in integrated AI, automation and analytics to enhance both the talent and client experience.

Under Browning’s leadership, Kelly has carved a niche in delivering contingent talent and strategic solutions in semiconductors, automotive, reverse logistics, renewable energy, and supply chains. Kelly transcends traditional staffing with agile, outcome-based solutions through managed services like Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and contact center solutions, providing scalable workforce services and project management. Its statement-of-work (SOW) solutions, provided via Skilled Professional Solutions (SPS), allow clients to engage subject matter experts for specific projects, offering enhanced benefits and redeployment opportunities to facilitate talent retention.

Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® assesses contingent staffing providers in seven categories: vision and strategy, delivery of output-based staffing solutions, learning and upskilling solutions, market impact, technology capabilities, equity and inclusion solutions, and future investments. They are ranked as Leaders, Major Contenders, or Aspirants. Star Performers are identified based on year-over-year performance movement on the PEAK Matrix®.

“Kelly is recognized as a Leader and Star Performer on Everest Group's US Industrial Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions PEAK Matrix® 2025 due to its resilience in the industrial staffing market, focus on outcome-based solutions, and strong technology and analytics investments," says Priyanka Mitra, vice president, Everest Group. "Its focus on resilient segments such as advanced manufacturing and semiconductors highlights its commitment to skilled trades, and its Skilled Professional Solutions (SPS) offering for sourcing, upskilling, and redeployment of advanced manufacturing roles stands out. Further enhancements to the KellyNow ecosystem, including hiring manager capabilities, gen AI, and analytics integration, position it strongly to scale staffing delivery through digital."

About Kelly®

Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) helps companies recruit and manage skilled workers and helps job seekers find great work. Since inventing the staffing industry in 1946, we have become experts in the many industries and local and global markets we serve. With a network of suppliers and partners around the world, we connect more than 400,000 people with work every year. Our suite of outsourcing and consulting services ensures companies have the people they need, when and where they are needed most. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, we empower businesses and individuals to access limitless opportunities in industries such as science, engineering, technology, education, manufacturing, retail, finance, and energy. Revenue in 2024 was $4.3 billion. Learn more at kellyservices.com.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions, look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com.

Disclaimer

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® Reports, may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group’s analysts and included in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.

