Roadzen Wins Major Auto Insurance Mandate Worth More Than $20 Million in Annual Premiums from One of the World’s Largest Carmakers

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) (“Roadzen” or the “Company”), a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility, today announced that it has won a mandate to act as a Managing General Agent (MGA) for one of the world’s top five carmakers, managing its insurance program to be rolled out in a major European market.

The partnership, representing over $20 million in annual gross written premiums, marks a major milestone for Roadzen and underscores its expanding role as both a technology and insurance partner to global automakers. Roadzen will manage administration, claims, and payments for the automaker’s insurance operations, earning fees expected to contribute more than 15% of gross written premiums as recurring revenue for the Company.

The automaker selected Roadzen following an extensive evaluation process, reflecting confidence in the Company’s AI-driven technology, compliance standards, and operational excellence. The program, powered by Roadzen’s Global Distribution Network (GDN) platform, is expected to be launched next quarter and enables policy management, dynamic management information for claims and payments automation through an embedded digital framework seamlessly integrated into the automaker’s ecosystem.

“This partnership positions Roadzen to play an even greater role in transforming how insurance is delivered across global mobility ecosystems,” said Rohan Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Roadzen. “As vehicles become increasingly connected, and as carmakers digitize their insurance programs, our AI helps them power the full stack—from risk scoring and pricing to policy issuance and claims—now across 14 countries. We’re becoming an ideal partner to global carmakers. This is the future of auto insurance, and we’re proud to be helping shape it.”

About Roadzen Inc.

Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) is a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility. Roadzen builds technology that helps insurers, automakers, and fleets better predict and prevent risk, automate claims, and deliver seamless, embedded insurance experiences.

Thousands of clients — from the world’s leading insurers, carmakers, and fleets to dealerships and agents — use Roadzen’s technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims, and improve road safety. Roadzen’s pioneering work in telematics, generative AI, and computer vision has earned recognition from Forbes, Fortune, and Financial Express as one of the world’s top AI innovators.

Headquartered in Burlingame, California, Roadzen employs more than 300 people across offices in the U.S., U.K., and India. Learn more at www.roadzen.ai.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” and “continue,” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Such statements include, but are not limited to, executing a definitive agreement for the mandate described in this press release, anticipated revenue from the mandate described in this press release, anticipated benefits of our products and solutions, business growth in the U.S., U.K. and India, anticipated strategy, demand for our products, expansion plans, future operations, future operating results, estimated revenues, losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release. Factors that might cause or contribute to such a discrepancy include, but are not limited to, those described in “Risk Factors” in our Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including the annual report on Form 10-K we filed with the SEC on June 26, 2025. We urge you to consider these factors, risks and uncertainties carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to our company or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

