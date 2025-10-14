Alpha Modus Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Lowe’s for Unauthorized Use of AI Retail Technology

MARSHALL, Texas, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus, Corp., the subsidiary of Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD), an innovator in AI-driven retail analytics and behavioral intelligence, announced today that it has filed a complaint for patent infringement against Lowe’s Companies, Inc. and Lowe’s Home Centers, LLC in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas (Civil Action No. 2:25-cv-01026).



The lawsuit asserts six U.S. patents — Nos. 10,977,672, 11,042,890, 11,301,880, 11,049,120, 12,026,731, and 12,039,550 — covering systems for real-time inventory management, customer assistance, personalized in-store advertising, dynamic store layout optimization, and behavioral data-driven retail engagement. These technologies form the core of Alpha Modus’s patented AI retail ecosystem, enabling brick-and-mortar retailers to bridge the gap between physical and digital commerce through computer vision, sentiment analysis, and location-based personalization.



The complaint identifies Lowe’s in-store computer-vision and retail-media systems — including its Dwell heat-mapping platform, Axis/Genetec camera network, Store Digital Twin, One Roof Media Network, Mylow Companion AI application, and Innovation Labs initiatives — as infringing implementations of Alpha Modus’s patented technologies. These accused systems use real-time behavioral and visual analytics to manage inventory, tailor digital promotions, and enhance customer engagement inside more than 1,700 U.S. retail locations.



Alpha Modus’s asserted patents collectively protect the foundational methods for:

- Using image recognition and behavioral data to dynamically manage in-store inventory and pricing

- Delivering real-time, personalized promotions and coupons based on shopper sentiment and product interaction

- Generating optimized store layouts from traffic and dwell-time analytics

- Integrating AI-driven personalization engines that link in-store behavior with digital marketing and retail-media activations



This case continues Alpha Modus’s ongoing campaign to enforce its intellectual property rights against companies deploying AI and computer-vision-based retail solutions without license. Recent filings have targeted major national retailers and technology providers utilizing in-store analytics, interactive media networks, and personalized marketing systems that fall within Alpha Modus’s patent portfolio.



About Alpha Modus

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD) through its subsidiary, Alpha Modus, Corp., headquartered in Cornelius, North Carolina, develops and licenses patented AI technologies that merge behavioral analytics, real-time computer vision, and personalized engagement systems to enhance physical retail performance. Its intellectual property portfolio underpins next-generation retail media, inventory intelligence, and shopper-experience solutions adopted by leading integrators and retail technology platforms.

For more information, visit: www.alphamodus.com

Alpha Modus maintains a comprehensive overview of its patent portfolio on its website: https://alphamodus.com/what-we-do/patent-portfolio/.

For more information and to access Alpha Modus’ press room, visit: https://alphamodus.com/press-room/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus’s expectations with respect to future performance.

Alpha Modus cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Email: ir@alphamodus.com

Website: www.alphamodus.com

Follow us on LinkedIn | Follow us on X

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa71d2c4-75c4-415b-ac02-86f665998bb1

