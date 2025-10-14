Qualifacts Named One of the Top 25 Healthcare Software Companies of 2025 by The Healthcare Technology Report

Nashville, Tenn., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts, a leading provider of AI-powered behavioral health electronic health record (EHR) and data solutions, today announced it has been named to The Healthcare Technology Report’s list of the Top 25 Healthcare Software Companies of 2025. The annual list recognizes companies that are transforming healthcare delivery through innovation, measurable impact, and customer trust.

The honor comes during a year of significant growth and product momentum for Qualifacts, fueled by the rapid adoption of Qualifacts iQ, its AI-powered suite of solutions, and a continued commitment to responsible innovation. In 2025, Qualifacts became the first behavioral health EHR vendor to achieve ISO 42001:2023 certification, joining companies like AWS, Google, and Anthropic in meeting the highest global standards for AI governance, transparency, and compliance.

Qualifacts iQ is designed to ease administrative burden, boost provider efficiency, and support high-quality care in behavioral health and human services settings. In July 2025, Qualifacts introduced its second Qualifacts iQ solution: Qualifacts iQ Assistant. Now adopted by nearly 450 organizations, Qualifacts iQ Assistant is a lightweight browser extension that integrates directly into providers’ EHR environments with no setup or licensing required. It offers real-time guidance, EHR navigation help, and step-by-step answers to commonly asked questions, improving onboarding, reducing ramp-up time, and supporting staff in high-turnover roles. Rather than replacing human guidance, it supplements it with round-the-clock availability and consistency.

The first AI solution in the Qualifacts iQ suite launched in 2024: Qualifacts iQ Clinical Documentation. Since then, it has helped more than 160 organizations streamline session documentation using ambient listening, automated note generation, and multilingual support in 120+ languages. Providers using Qualifacts iQ Clinical Documentation have reported an 80% reduction in note-taking time, 50% increase in client capacity, and improved accuracy and connection during both in-person and telehealth sessions.

“At a time when behavioral healthcare providers are being asked to do more with less, we’re proud to deliver innovation that’s driven by our focus to help them continue to provide excellent care while dealing with increasing operational pressures,” said Josh Schoeller, CEO of Qualifacts. “This recognition by The Healthcare Technology Report reaffirms our belief that AI should serve as a supportive extension of the provider – not a replacement – and that technology must meet users where they are.”

Qualifacts iQ has been adopted across a wide range of settings, including Community Mental Health Centers, CCBHCs, substance use treatment programs, youth and family services, school-based behavioral healthcare, and telehealth providers. In each, the goal is to help staff spend less time navigating systems and more time delivering care.

The Healthcare Technology Report praised this year’s honorees for their dedication to improving patient outcomes, streamlining operations, and supporting clinicians at a time of rapid change. Other names on the list include Epic, Phreesia, and ELLKAY.

To learn more about Qualifacts and its solutions, visit www.qualifacts.com.

About Qualifacts

Celebrating 25 years, Qualifacts is the leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions designed specifically for behavioral health and human services organizations. Putting the health of individuals first, our award-winning, AI-powered EHR platforms—Credible, CareLogic, and InSync—enable behavioral health providers to spend more time on what matters most: delivering superior care that drives better outcomes. Qualifacts is more than a provider of innovative technology—we're partners in care, working alongside organizations of all sizes nationwide to simplify the lives of behavioral health providers. We simplify clinical workflows and ensure compliance, while strengthening client-provider relationships. Today, we serve more than 2,700 organizations across all 50 states, including 33% of the nation's Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs), supporting both non-profit and for-profit organizations in delivering superior behavioral healthcare.

Attachment