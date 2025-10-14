Extreme Steel Inc. Releases White Paper on Vertical Integration in Steel Construction

WINCHESTER, Va., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Steel Inc. (ESI), a leader in the structural steel industry, is proud to announce the release of a new white paper, Vertical Integration for Better Construction: Opportunities to Deliver Seamless Structural Steel Solutions. Authored by Robert Pelham, president and CEO, ESI, the report details how vertical integration is solving industry-wide inefficiencies by bringing detailing, fabrication, logistics and field erection under one disciplined system.

“This paper reinforces what our team has experienced on the ground for years: vertical integration eliminates friction and elevates performance,” says Pelham. “When we control every phase of the steel lifecycle, we reduce risk, accelerate timelines and deliver a level of quality that fragmented models can’t match.”

The white paper highlights the value of a fully integrated model in minimizing RFIs, change orders, rework and logistical challenges, while improving schedule predictability and quality assurance. These outcomes are reflected in real-world success across some of the region’s most demanding steel projects, including:

VA Data Center : A critical multi-story structure, ESI delivered the full steel package under a fast-track schedule. Tight coordination between internal detailing and fabrication teams helped minimize RFIs and field disruptions, allowing the project to meet strict aviation industry deadlines.

: A critical multi-story structure, ESI delivered the full steel package under a fast-track schedule. Tight coordination between internal detailing and fabrication teams helped minimize RFIs and field disruptions, allowing the project to meet strict aviation industry deadlines. International Spy Museum: In Washington, D.C., ESI fabricated and installed the architecturally exposed structural steel (AESS) stairs and rails that won a Washington Building Council Craftsmanship Award. The project involved executing intricate geometries and tight tolerances on a congested urban site, demonstrating ESI’s ability to deliver award-winning quality under complex conditions.

In Washington, D.C., ESI fabricated and installed the architecturally exposed structural steel (AESS) stairs and rails that won a Washington Building Council Craftsmanship Award. The project involved executing intricate geometries and tight tolerances on a congested urban site, demonstrating ESI’s ability to deliver award-winning quality under complex conditions. 1333 H Street : An adaptive reuse project in downtown D.C., ESI’s in-house detailing, fabrication, and erection teams responded rapidly to field conditions, streamlining retrofits and reducing costly delays often associated with commercial retrofit projects.

: An adaptive reuse project in downtown D.C., ESI’s in-house detailing, fabrication, and erection teams responded rapidly to field conditions, streamlining retrofits and reducing costly delays often associated with commercial retrofit projects. Reston Station OB: A large mixed-use development in Virginia, ESI’s synchronized logistics and erection planning enabled just-in-time steel deliveries—optimizing site operations and maintaining construction momentum in a dense urban environment.

“These results are only possible because our teams are aligned from the start,” adds Derek Stiefel, VP of Operations at ESI. “From shop drawings to site erection, our in-house coordination removes guesswork and brings certainty to our partners.”

In addition to operational improvements, the white paper explores how vertical integration supports sustainable construction. ESI’s model includes LEED and BIM compliance, AISC certification, waste reduction and investments in automation, AI-driven planning and digital twin technologies to meet the evolving needs of modern building environments.

About Extreme Steel, Inc.

Headquartered in Winchester, Virginia, Extreme Steel Inc. (ESI) along with its partner and recent acquisition Superior Ironworks in Sterling, VA, revolutionizes structural steel solutions with smart technologies and unmatched expertise.

