Jorge Altamirano to Speak at PIABA Annual Meeting on Marketing Ethics

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jorge Altamirano, Principal of Altamirano PLLC, will be a featured panelist at the Public Investors Advocate Bar Association (PIABA) Annual Meeting, speaking on “Marketing Ethics.”

The panel will examine how investment fraud lawyers can ethically market their services while complying with professional-conduct rules. Topics include law firm websites, blogging, solicitation letters, and digital outreach strategies that maintain transparency and professionalism.

“By the time we cross paths, most investors have already been harmed by broker misconduct,” Altamirano said. “As advocates for victims of investment fraud, ethical marketing is step one in restoring their trust and a reminder that we’re on their side.”

The PIABA Annual Meeting brings together leading securities arbitration and litigation professionals to share practical insights for advocacy and discuss emerging issues in investor protection. Topics this year include marketing ethics, fiduciary duty claims, damages, regulatory updates, and arbitration strategies.

More information about the event is available through the PIABA Annual Meeting agenda. Details about Jorge Altamirano and Altamirano PLLC are available at https://www.altlawfirm.com/

Altamirano PLLC is a New York-based law firm representing investors nationwide in FINRA arbitration. The firm focuses on claims involving unsuitable investments, supervisory failures, and broker negligence.

For more information, visit altlawfirm.com or contact jorge@altlawfirm.com.