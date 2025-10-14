New Class of 40 Under 40 in Public Health Reflects a Dedicated and Compassionate Workforce

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The de Beaumont Foundation today announced its fourth class of 40 Under 40 in Public Heath honorees, recognizing rising leaders who are working to improve the health of communities across the United States. Class of 2025 honorees include program managers, researchers, community engagement professionals, and senior leaders in state and local health departments, universities, nonprofit organizations, and the private sector.
"The 40 Under 40 Class of 2025 is a high-achieving, passionate group of professionals whose accomplishments and experience showcase the very best of the public health field," said Brian C. Castrucci, DrPH, president and CEO of the de Beaumont Foundation. “I look forward to working with them to advance health outcomes in communities across the nation.”
The 40 Under 40 in Public Health Class of 2025 are:
- Ali Abazeed, City of Dearborn and Wayne State University
- Maha Almohamad, University of Texas Health Science Center
- Madison Murphy Barney, StoryCorps and Entangled Health
- Manreet Bhullar, Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office
- Francisco Caro, Equitas Health
- Julie Chaya, Richland Public Health
- Chelsea Cipriano, Common Health Coalition
- Mervin Dino, Chicago Department of Public Health
- Allysa Dittmar, Communication Service for the Deaf, Inc.
- Jeanie Donovan, New Orleans Health Department
- Lauren Eaves, University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill
- Cary Escovedo, California Department of Public Health
- Lauren Garcia, University of Nebraska Medical Center
- Emily Gelber, Lake County Health Department and Community Health Center
- Beatriz Guerrero Auna, City of Richmond
- Rachel Gunsalus, Public Health – Seattle & King County
- Morissa Henn, New Hampshire Department of Health & Human Services
- Jeremy Hoffman, Groundwork USA
- John Sunil Kaleekal, San Francisco Department of Public Health
- Rebecca Kaufman, Wake County Public Health
- Lauren LaPine-Ray, Michigan Health & Hospital Association
- Kade Lenz, Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Council
- Tala Mansi, New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene
- Julianna Manske, University of Wisconsin-Madison
- Bria Miller Lateef, Durham County Department of Public Health
- Colleen Nguyen, Asian Women for Health
- Huong Nguyen-Hilfiger, Wisconsin Department of Health Services
- Grace Njau, North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services
- Katie O’Neill, Barnstable County Health and Environment
- Amelia Poulin, Association of State and Territorial Health Officials
- Tony Price, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People
- Jessica Ritter, American Trauma Society, PA Division
- Roberto Santamaria, Fairwinds – Nantucket's Behavioral Health Center
- Laurie Moise Sears, Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg Center for Government Excellence
- Alex Sheehan, Washington State Health Care Authority
- Jordan Smith, Hawai’i Good Food Alliance
- Rishi Sood, New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene
- Kaila Thompson-Williams, Fort Bend County Health & Human Services
- Iulia Vann, Allegheny County Health Department
- Danika Williams, Northern Nevada Public Health
* affiliations are current as of September 2025
A panel of public health leaders evaluated nominees for their leadership, vision, cross-sectoral collaboration, and contributions to their community’s health. Through this recognition and a one-year professional development program, honorees of the 40 Under 40 program will build a robust network, learn from their peers, and amplify the impact of their work.
“In today’s complex environment, public health professionals face a growing variety of pressures and are being truly tested like never before,” Dr. Castrucci said. “The 40 Under 40 honorees exemplify the ingenuity and dedication that our field needs to succeed.”
For more information about the honorees and their accomplishments, visit www.debeaumont.org/40Under40.
About the de Beaumont Foundation
The de Beaumont Foundation creates and invests in bold solutions that improve the health of communities across the country. Its mission is to advance policy, build partnerships, and strengthen public health to create communities where everyone can achieve their best possible health. For more information, visit www.debeaumont.org.