New Class of 40 Under 40 in Public Health Reflects a Dedicated and Compassionate Workforce

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The de Beaumont Foundation today announced its fourth class of 40 Under 40 in Public Heath honorees, recognizing rising leaders who are working to improve the health of communities across the United States. Class of 2025 honorees include program managers, researchers, community engagement professionals, and senior leaders in state and local health departments, universities, nonprofit organizations, and the private sector.

"The 40 Under 40 Class of 2025 is a high-achieving, passionate group of professionals whose accomplishments and experience showcase the very best of the public health field," said Brian C. Castrucci, DrPH, president and CEO of the de Beaumont Foundation. “I look forward to working with them to advance health outcomes in communities across the nation.”

The 40 Under 40 in Public Health Class of 2025 are:

Ali Abazeed, City of Dearborn and Wayne State University

Maha Almohamad, University of Texas Health Science Center

Madison Murphy Barney, StoryCorps and Entangled Health

Manreet Bhullar, Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office

Francisco Caro, Equitas Health

Julie Chaya, Richland Public Health

Chelsea Cipriano, Common Health Coalition

Mervin Dino, Chicago Department of Public Health

Allysa Dittmar, Communication Service for the Deaf, Inc.

Jeanie Donovan, New Orleans Health Department

Lauren Eaves, University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill

Cary Escovedo, California Department of Public Health

Lauren Garcia, University of Nebraska Medical Center

Emily Gelber, Lake County Health Department and Community Health Center

Beatriz Guerrero Auna, City of Richmond

Rachel Gunsalus, Public Health – Seattle & King County

Morissa Henn, New Hampshire Department of Health & Human Services

Jeremy Hoffman, Groundwork USA

John Sunil Kaleekal, San Francisco Department of Public Health

Rebecca Kaufman, Wake County Public Health

Lauren LaPine-Ray, Michigan Health & Hospital Association

Kade Lenz, Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Council

Tala Mansi, New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene

Julianna Manske, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Bria Miller Lateef, Durham County Department of Public Health

Colleen Nguyen, Asian Women for Health

Huong Nguyen-Hilfiger, Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Grace Njau, North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services

Katie O’Neill, Barnstable County Health and Environment

Amelia Poulin, Association of State and Territorial Health Officials

Tony Price, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People

Jessica Ritter, American Trauma Society, PA Division

Roberto Santamaria, Fairwinds – Nantucket's Behavioral Health Center

Laurie Moise Sears, Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg Center for Government Excellence

Alex Sheehan, Washington State Health Care Authority

Jordan Smith, Hawai’i Good Food Alliance

Rishi Sood, New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene

Kaila Thompson-Williams, Fort Bend County Health & Human Services

Iulia Vann, Allegheny County Health Department

Danika Williams, Northern Nevada Public Health

* affiliations are current as of September 2025

A panel of public health leaders evaluated nominees for their leadership, vision, cross-sectoral collaboration, and contributions to their community’s health. Through this recognition and a one-year professional development program, honorees of the 40 Under 40 program will build a robust network, learn from their peers, and amplify the impact of their work.

“In today’s complex environment, public health professionals face a growing variety of pressures and are being truly tested like never before,” Dr. Castrucci said. “The 40 Under 40 honorees exemplify the ingenuity and dedication that our field needs to succeed.”

For more information about the honorees and their accomplishments, visit www.debeaumont.org/40Under40.

