de Beaumont Foundation Funds First-of-Its-Kind AI Platform to Strengthen Health Communication and Combat False Narratives

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the de Beaumont Foundation announced funding support for VeriSci, a first-of-its-kind, artificial-intelligence public health communication platform that aims to help communicators translate science-backed information into clear, accurate, and culturally relevant messaging for a broad range of audiences in a variety of settings, including social media channels.

A product of Boston-based nonprofit Science to People, VeriSci’s proprietary, AI-powered engine (VeriSciLM) minimizes the risk of false and misleading information by pulling from a curated set of 10+ million peer-reviewed and expert-authored sources, including content provided from the National Academy of Medicine. VeriSciLM is trained in messaging by experts in science and public health communications, ensuring culturally relevant, resonant messaging across diverse populations.

“In today’s politicized and fragmented media environment, people increasingly turn to social media for health-related information, making it crucial that content is clear, engaging, and relatable,” said de Beaumont President and CEO Brian C. Castrucci, DrPH. “With VeriSci, we hope to help rebuild trust in public health recommendations and combat misinformation by supporting the development and dissemination of digestible, science-based health information.”

de Beaumont’s grant will fund the development and pilot of two customized content creation tools, beginning in early 2026. The first will be designed specifically for public health professionals across the United States to quickly and effectively communicate to broad and diverse audiences about emerging health issues. The Public Health Communications Collaborative will play a role in engaging communications staff at public health departments in using this resource.

The second tool will support online content creators in crafting science-informed health content that resonates with their audience and aligns with their personal voice.

Taken together, the VeriSci suite of products will offer reliable, science-based health and communications content that can be used to develop:

Educational tools and health information assistants

Real-time responses to false and misleading information for public health departments

Accurate, audience-tailored content to amplify key public health messages across multiple channels in real time

Culturally sensitive adaptation, including accurate and relatable language translation

Fact-checking tools to verify health and science information for the public

“VeriSci is a long-term, forward-looking investment in public health communications infrastructure,” said Science to People Founder and CEO Brinleigh Murphy-Reuter. “With its focus on evidence, clarity, and cultural relevance, VeriSci strengthens the ability of institutions and communities alike to combat rumors and falsehoods, build trust, and support informed health decisionmaking at scale.”

