Vereigen Media Strengthens ABM Capabilities with Personalized B2B Account-Based Marketing Services

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vereigen Media, a leading U.S. based B2B demand generation company, is all set to drive significant results while strengthening Account-Based Marketing (ABM) capabilities. The company now delivers hyper-personalized, data-driven solutions designed to connect key decision-makers from the top global organizations at the right time. This approach helps Vereigen Media generate verified leads and drive meaningful business outcomes for small and medium enterprises across various industries such as Media, Technology, and SaaS.

By combining first-party data with a human-verified approach, Vereigen Media helps marketing and sales teams connect with real customers who truly fit their ideal profiles, while staying privacy-compliant, ethical, and efficient. As a trusted demand generation partner, Vereigen Media is redefining B2B marketing through verified, results-driven engagement.





Bringing Precision and Personalization to B2B Marketing

In today’s fast changing digital landscape, delivering relevant, high value content to key decision makers has never been more important. It not only drives traffic and boosts engagement but also boosts conversions and ROI. Vereigen Media’s human-first approach, powered by first-party data and multi-channel outreach, deepens engagement, strengthens relationships, and accelerates sales cycles.



"Our clients experience growth not by chasing volume, but by connecting with the right prospects. ABM is about precision, personalization, and measurable impact, and that’s exactly what our solutions deliver."

- Ameya Pawar, Co-Founder & COO at Vereigen Media.

Personalized ABM Services That Deliver Real Engagement

Vereigen Media’s approach to personalized ABM targets the high-value customers matching your ideal profiles. They set itself apart by rejecting third party data aggregators and vendors entirely, and rely completely on first-party data, human verification, and compliance driven practices, to deliver personalized services, moving beyond the generic messaging.



Verified Content Engagement (Content Syndication):

We ensure that your thought-leadership reaches the right audience, decision makers who actually fit your Ideal Customer Profile (ICP). By aligning content syndication within the ABM strategy, we drive high-value awareness that fuels meaningful account-level conversations.

VM Engage (Programmatic & Display Ads):

With first-party precision targeting, VM Engage boosts your brand across different digital platforms, reaching the right buyers at the right time. This programmatic and display advertisement supports your ABM campaigns with personalized, high-impact visibility that converts awareness into intent.

ABM Campaigns:

Vereigen Media ABM experts focus on identifying and engaging the buying committees that matter most. Through personalized messaging and human-verified outreach, we help your team connect with key stakeholders, nurture relationships, and accelerate pipeline growth.

Event Registrations:

While using their in-house event registration service, they allow businesses to connect with the right decision makers and guarantee genuine registrations for ABM success. They help you manage stress-free registration while delivering clear messages. Trust elements like case studies and testimonials, and compelling CTAs to build trust and drive meaningful registrations.

Demand Generation:

Demand generation doesn’t compete with ABM, it complements it. By combining multi-channel outreach, verified engagement, and actionable insights. Vereigen Media’s B2B demand generation services fuel account awareness, ensuring every touchpoint contributes to your ABM objectives.





Vereigen Media Difference: Human Verification and First-Party Data

At Vereigen Media, they rely entirely on first-party data by collecting the data from the customers interacting with your content asset or the website. At this company every lead is verified by humans, not the bots. With the approach of building genuine connections while connecting the real customers, they deliver real results while meeting the highest standards of privacy and compliance. With a dedicated team of 200 data experts, the collected data is verified manually to ensure accuracy, compliance, and high conversion potential.

This data is continuously validated and consistently engaged while strengthening ABM capabilities, meeting the highest standards of privacy and trust.

Personalized ABM at Scale

Vereigen Media’s ABM philosophy prioritizes quality over quantity. By integrating multi-channel outreach, programmatic engagement, and verified content engagement.

Key highlights include:

Precision Targeting: Engage high-value customers, influencing purchase decisions using verified first-party data.

Multi-Channel Engagement: Reach prospects through email, display, programmatic ads, and content syndication.

Human-Verified Insights: Every lead is validated by 200 in-house data experts, ensuring compliance and meaningful engagement.

Actionable Reporting: Track campaign performance with measurable business outcomes.

Proven Success Across B2B Industries

Vereigen Media has consistently delivered measurable business outcomes for leading B2B brands across the globe:

A Leading Cybersecurity Company: Expanded market reach while ensuring leads meet strict quality standards.

Expanded market reach while ensuring leads meet strict quality standards. ServiceNow: Delivered 90% of leads converting to MQLs, with under 1% requiring replacement.

“Vereigen Media provides real people delivering real results. Their dedication to human verification and quality engagement sets them apart in the ABM space.”

- Digital Marketing Manager, Cybersecurity Company.

Proven Results for Modern B2B Challenges

With access to over 107 million first-party data continuously validated and consistently engaged, 200+ data experts manually verify data that accelerate revenue growth, improve conversion rates, and enhance customer trust. Through VM Intelligence and Smart ABM technology, clients have gained actionable insights that allow marketing and sales teams to focus on growth, efficiency, and meaningful growth.

About Vereigen Media

Vereigen Media is a U.S. based B2B lead generation company dedicated to turning prospects into customers through verified engagement, first-party data, and human-verified processes. Serving companies across Media, Technology, Marketplace, SaaS, and more, Vereigen Media enables marketing and sales teams to work smarter, ensuring that every interaction counts.



Leads. Done Right.

