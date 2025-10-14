Roofing Expert Luke Mathis Provides Advice on What to Ask Before You Start a Home Renovation in HelloNation

RUSTON, La., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Are you wondering what crucial questions to ask before beginning your home renovation? Knowing where to start with renovation projects is essential to avoid costly surprises and delays. In an insightful article published in HelloNation , roofing expert Luke Mathis shares important advice to guide homeowners through key inquiries they should make prior to beginning renovations. Mathis emphasizes the importance of understanding the home’s age, previous renovations, and the condition of hidden structural elements to effectively manage expectations, timelines, and budgets.

Mathis, Manager of Mathis Construction & Roofing in Ruston, Louisiana, has extensive experience with residential renovations and understands the issues homeowners frequently encounter. In his HelloNation article, Mathis addresses the importance of investigating a home’s structural history and potential hidden problems, which could greatly affect renovation plans. Older homes, he says, may conceal outdated electrical wiring, inefficient insulation, deteriorating plumbing, or hazardous materials like lead paint and asbestos. Identifying these issues early on provides homeowners the ability to accurately budget for necessary updates or repairs, helping them avoid unexpected costs and complications down the line.

Homeowners should first ask about the age of the home, as Mathis explains this information provides essential clues about underlying conditions. Homes built decades ago are likely to contain materials or construction methods no longer acceptable today. Issues such as outdated knob-and-tube wiring, cast-iron plumbing, and lead paint can pose significant health and safety hazards. Mathis stresses that identifying such conditions is critical for safety, compliance with modern building codes, and to keep renovations within budget.

In addition to structural age, Mathis advises homeowners to inquire about previous renovation work done on the property. Records of past projects, such as permits, inspection reports, or contractor notes, often reveal critical insights about the current state of a home. Renovations completed without proper permits, or substandard repairs from previous owners, may require significant corrections before new projects can safely proceed. Mathis notes that discovering undocumented or improper renovations early in the process allows homeowners to anticipate and manage potential setbacks.

Another essential topic Mathis highlights is the need to inspect hidden structural elements such as roofing systems, foundations, and load-bearing walls. These areas are frequently overlooked by homeowners who focus primarily on cosmetic or interior design aspects of renovation. According to Mathis, ignoring structural issues can result in significant delays, unexpected expenses, and even safety risks. He specifically recommends examining foundations for evidence of moisture infiltration or structural settling, as these issues can require extensive corrective measures before cosmetic updates become viable.

Mathis also emphasizes the importance of considering the condition of flooring and subflooring. Even sturdy materials like hardwood may hide underlying problems such as moisture damage, mold, or compromised supports. Mathis urges homeowners to ask thorough questions about flooring materials and subfloor conditions, as uncovering these problems during renovation can lead to additional expenses or construction delays. Early knowledge of these issues allows for accurate budgeting and a smoother renovation process overall.

Additionally, Mathis encourages homeowners to investigate their home’s utility systems, particularly electrical, plumbing, and HVAC components. Many older homes feature mechanical systems in locations no longer compliant with current building codes or practices. Understanding these constraints, Mathis says, ensures new renovations integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, ultimately saving homeowners both time and money.

Finally, Mathis advises homeowners to inquire about local zoning and building codes, which evolve over time and may differ significantly from the original standards under which the home was constructed. Older homes could be grandfathered under outdated regulations or may no longer meet current requirements. Mathis stresses that knowing the applicable codes ahead of time greatly simplifies planning, prevents code violations, and facilitates obtaining necessary permits and inspections.

Ultimately, Mathis emphasizes that renovations guided by thorough questioning and preparation save homeowners from the stress and unforeseen costs often associated with home improvements. For more insights and specific recommendations, readers can find Mathis’s article, “ What to Ask Before You Start a Home Renovation ,” in HelloNation.

