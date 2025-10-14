Cloud Based VDI Market Growth Fueled by Hybrid Work & Cloud Adoption, is Growing at over 14% CAGR to 2030, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the cloud based VDI market is valued at USD 10.31 billion in 2025 and is projected to hit USD 19.98 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.15%. This expansion underscores the shift from legacy on-premises virtual desktops to cloud-delivered desktop services, driven by hybrid work models, stricter security and compliance demands, and the need for flexible, scalable IT infrastructure. Enterprises across industries are adopting cloud-based VDI to reduce operational complexity, support remote access, and standardize desktop environments.

Key Drivers in the Cloud Based Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market

Hybrid Work Models Fueling Demand

The growing shift toward hybrid work has made secure, on-demand desktop access essential for organizations. Companies are adopting cloud-based virtual desktops to support employees across locations while protecting sensitive data. As personal device use increases, advanced endpoint verification and adaptive authentication are becoming critical to maintaining security and user convenience.

Compliance and Security Pressure

Regulations around data sovereignty, zero-trust access, and endpoint security are pushing firms toward centralized, managed desktop infrastructure via cloud VDI.

Hyperscaler Investments & Cloud Expansion

Major cloud providers are expanding globally across regions and GPU infrastructure, making it easier for enterprises to deploy cloud based VDI solutions with low latency and scale.

Non-Persistent Desktops & Cost Efficiency

Non-persistent VDI architectures are preferred in many deployments to cut storage costs, improve security, and simplify updates, influencing how the cloud based VDI market evolves.

Geographic Trends in the Cloud Based VDI Market

North America leads the cloud based VDI market, supported by hybrid-work adoption, strength, and strict data protection mandates.

Asia-Pacific is poised for the fastest growth, fueled by expanding hyperscaler regions and compliance-driven hybrid deployments.

Europe follows with GDPR-backed adoption and energy-efficient VDI initiatives, while emerging economies in the Middle East, Africa, and South America advance through 5G rollouts and public-sector digitization efforts.

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access all details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/cloud-based-vdi-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Table of Contents (Partial) - Cloud-Based VDI Report

1. Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Hybrid-work and BYOD proliferation

4.2.2 Centralized cost-saving architecture

4.2.3 Hyperscaler scalability and global reach

4.2.4 And More

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Bandwidth and latency constraints

4.3.2 Proprietary protocol–driven vendor lock-in risk

4.3.3 And More

4.3.4 4.4 Industry Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

5. Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value)

5.1 By Deployment Model

5.1.1 Public

5.1.2 Private

5.1.3 Hybrid

5.2 By Organization Size

5.2.1 Large Enterprises

5.2.2 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

5.3 By End-User Industry

5.3.1 IT and Telecom

5.3.2 BFSI

5.3.3 Healthcare

5.3.4 Education

5.3.5 Government and Public Sector

5.3.6 Manufacturing

5.3.7 Retail and E-commerce

5.3.8 Other End-User Industry

5.4 By Desktop Persistence

5.4.1 Persistent VDI

5.4.2 Non-Persistent VDI

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East and Africa

5.5.5 South America

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles {(includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)}

6.4.1 Broadcom Inc.

6.4.2 Citrix Systems, Inc.

6.4.3 Microsoft Corporation

6.4.4 Amazon Web Services, Inc.

6.4.5 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

6.4.6 Dell Technologies Inc.

6.4.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

6.4.8 IBM Corporation

6.4.9 Nutanix, Inc.

6.4.10 Parallels International GmbH

6.4.11 Cisco Systems, Inc.

6.4.12 And More

7. Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 Whitespace and Unmet-Need Assessment

To get more details on the full TOC and other market segments, read here - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/cloud-based-vdi-market?utm_source=globenewswire

