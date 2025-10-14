Vertex Achieves Oracle Validated Integration for Delivering a Proven, Repeatable Integration for Oracle’s ERP Solution

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of indirect tax solutions and an Oracle partner, today announced that it has achieved Oracle Validated Integration with Vertex Accelerator for Oracle’s ERP offering. Built for every stage of the tax lifecycle, Vertex empowers customers to streamline global indirect tax operations (from real-time determination to compliance and audit readiness) reducing complexity and adapting to evolving regulations.

To achieve Oracle Validated Integration, partners such as Vertex demonstrate their integrated offering aligns with Oracle integration best practices and performs as documented.

In just the first seven months of implementation, customers processed an average of over 150 million transactions per month, surpassing one billion total transactions, using Vertex tax solutions on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), highlighting the scalability and performance of the integrated solution.

“Vertex Accelerator for Oracle’s ERP offering delivers unmatched speed and simplicity in tax integration,” said Marc A. Duclos, Global Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships at Vertex. “From push-button setup to streamlined onboarding and support for complex tax scenarios, we’ve designed the experience to be intuitive, reliable, and globally compliant. It’s rewarding to see so many organizations choose Vertex Best in Class Solution to help them scale with confidence.”

“Achieving Oracle Validated Integration with Vertex’s Accelerator solution gives our customers the confidence that the integration of Vertex’s solution is technically and functionally sound and performs as tested,” said David Hicks, group vice president, ISV Ecosystem, Oracle North America. “Oracle Validated Integration applies a rigorous review and analysis process that helps reduce integration risk and ensure optimal performance and end-user experience of the partner’s integrated offering.”

For customers, Oracle Validated Integration provides confidence that the partner’s integration has been validated and the products work together as designed. This can help customers reduce risk, improve system implementation cycles, and provide for smoother upgrades and simpler maintenance. Oracle Validated Integration applies a rigorous technical process to review partner integrations and partners who successfully achieve an Oracle Validated Integration are authorized to use the “Oracle Validated Integration” badge.

Oracle’s partner program helps Oracle and its partners drive joint customer success and business momentum. The newly enhanced program provides partners with choice and flexibility, offering several program pathways and a robust range of foundational benefits spanning training and enablement, go-to-market collaboration, technical accelerators, and success support. To learn more, visit https://www.oracle.com/partner/.

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax solutions. The Company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex empowers the world’s leading brands to simplify the complexity of continuous compliance.

