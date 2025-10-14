Questex’s Vibe Conference 2026 Focuses on Future Forward Solutions for the On-Premise Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Vibe Conference, the only event of its kind dedicated to the on-premise beverage industry, today announces registration and operator applications have opened for its 2026 program, taking place February 23–25, 2026. Guided by the theme “Future Forward,” Vibe 2026 will deliver the industry’s most innovative conference program, designed to equip operators with strategies, insights, and partnerships that drive profitability and growth.

For more than 15 years, Vibe has been the trusted destination for decision-makers from leading chains and hospitality groups including Applebee’s, BJ’s Restaurants, Dave & Buster’s, Hyatt Hotels, Landry’s, Royal Caribbean, and United Airlines. With an application-only format, the event ensures every conversation, session, tasting, and connection delivers measurable business value.

“From legacy leaders to the next generation of brands, this is where innovation meets opportunity,” said Brandy Rand, Vice President, Hospitality Group at Questex. “Vibe 2026 is about looking Future Forward—giving operators practical tools to maximize margins, elevate menus, strengthen guest loyalty, and build profitable beverage programs powered by data, tastings, and innovation.”

What Operators Can Expect in 2026

Insights That Deliver ROI: A Future Forward, completely reimagined conference program featuring new topics, fresh voices, and outside perspectives you won’t find anywhere else in the industry. Attendees will gain access to cutting-edge sessions led by techno futurists, AI visionaries, CEOs, and beverage leaders exploring data-driven decision-making, social listening strategies, groundbreaking service models, and the emerging trends defining the next era of hospitality.

Curated tastings of spirits, beer, wine, RTDs, mixers, energy drinks, and non-alcoholic innovations designed to spark profitable ideas for beverage programs. Connections That Matter: Exclusive access to the VPs, directors, and suppliers behind the industry’s most influential beverage strategies, in an environment designed for dealmaking.



Elevated Parties

Opening Party: Kick off Vibe in style at the ultimate theme party, packed with can’t-miss experiences and highlighted by the prestigious Vibe Awards celebration.

Kick off Vibe in style at the ultimate theme party, packed with can’t-miss experiences and highlighted by the prestigious Vibe Awards celebration. Happy Hour Party: Unwind at Vibe’s signature Happy Hour, a high-energy evening where the industry’s leading beverage brands come together for attendees to sip, sample, and discover the latest trends directly from the innovators themselves.

Unwind at Vibe’s signature Happy Hour, a high-energy evening where the industry’s leading beverage brands come together for attendees to sip, sample, and discover the latest trends directly from the innovators themselves. Breakfast Bash: Close out the event on a high note with a power-packed morning featuring delicious food, fresh coffee, and creative offerings from event sponsors—fueling conversations and momentum to carry forward after Vibe.



Sponsor Bench Strength

Vibe’s sponsor ecosystem features many of the world’s most influential beverage brands, including American Beverage Marketers, Anheuser-Busch, Bacardi, Boston Beer, Campari, Constellation, Diageo, Heineken, Jackson Family Wines, Keurig Dr Pepper, Mark Anthony Brands, Molson Coors, Monin, Red Bull, Sazerac, and many more. If you’re interested in sponsoring, contact Elliot Howell, Sales Director at ehowell@questex.com.

Who Should Apply

Operator applications close February 6, 2026. Qualifications are based on criteria for Vice President or Director of Beverage working in a national or regional restaurant, hotel, airline, cruise line, concessionaire, or other multi-unit F&B organizations.

Registration fees are complimentary for approved operators thanks to sponsor support. Approved Operator Passes include Breakout Sessions, General Sessions, Awards, Keynote, and Parties.

About Vibe Conference

Bringing together national and regional chain, hotel, cruise, airline, and concessionaire beverage executives with the suppliers shaping the market, Vibe delivers the industry’s most innovative conference program. Each year, the application-only event features ROI-driven content, curated tastings, and exclusive experiences designed to spark profitable partnerships and inspire the future of on-premise beverage programs.

