Result of General Meeting

Octopus Titan VCT plc (‘the Company’) is pleased to announce that, at the General Meeting held today, the ordinary resolution put to the meeting was passed by way of poll.

ResolutionVotes
For		%Votes Against%Total Votes% of Issued Share Capital VotedVotes Withheld
To approve the adoption of the Revised Investment Policy.43,334,78297.73%1,006,1642.27%44,340,9462.69%1,156,884


A copy of the resolution will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75


