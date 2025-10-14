ARGAN : a second Aut0nom®-labelled extension for CELIO

Press release – Neuilly-sur-Seine, Tuesday, October 14, 2025 – 5.45 pm

ARGAN supports CELIO’s growth with a second

12,000 sq.m Aut0nom®-labelled extension,

bringing the site to 55,000 sq.m

The construction of a 12,000 sq.m extension marks the third chapter of a story that began in 2012 between ARGAN and CELIO with the delivery of a 31,000 sq.m logistics site in the town of Amblainville (60). Upon delivery of this final phase, scheduled for summer 2026, the site will cover 55,000 sq.m, with CO₂ emissions reduced fourfold thanks to Aut0nom® certification.

Photo credits: ARGAN

A new 10-year long-term lease

For over ten years, CELIO has been operating from Amblainville (60). This town, served by the A16 French highway, is located at the gateway to the Île-de-France region, less than 20 minutes from the ‘Francilienne’ road. Initially covering 31,000 sq.m when it was delivered in 2012, the Amblainville site has since become CELIO’s sole European logistics platform. It was first extended in 2017 with two additional units and is now being expanded again with two more. Ultimately, the site will cover 54,500 sq.m.

The brand, specializing in men’s fashion, is thus reaffirming the long-term presence of its operations in Amblainville (60), having also made significant investments in the site’s mechanization. The joint commitment of both companies will be formalized through a new 10-year firm lease covering the entire site, which will take effect upon delivery of the ongoing extension.

Dividing carbon emissions by a factor of 4

ARGAN and CELIO have taken this new phase of development as an opportunity to integrate Aut0nom® equipment into the site and significantly improve its environmental performance.

A 400 kWp photovoltaic power plant will be installed on the roof, fully dedicated to CELIO’s self-consumption. It will be complemented by storage batteries with a capacity of 250 MWh. Lastly, the gas-powered heating system will be replaced by high-efficiency electric heat pumps. Together, these investments will reduce the site’s annual CO₂ emissions fourfold, even with the extension included.

Julie Schaf, Celio’s Supply Chain Director: “The Amblainville logistics site is emblematic of the evolution of our business in two key areas. First, it supports our continued growth with this second extension in just a few years; second, it fully meets our strong environmental ambitions with the site’s transition to the Aut0nom® standard. ARGAN’s agility and support on both real estate and environmental matters are a true added value for us.”

Ronan Le Lan, Chairman of ARGAN’s Executive Board: “This project is a perfect illustration of our DNA as a family-owned company that places client relationships at the heart of its strategy and takes a long-term approach. We continuously invest in our existing portfolio, particularly in improving its carbon footprint.”

2026 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

January 5: Net sales of 4 th quarter 2025

quarter 2025 January 22: Annual results 2025

March 26: General Assembly 2026





About ARGAN

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT and is the leading player of its market in France. Building on a unique customer-centric approach, ARGAN develops PREMIUM and pre-let Au0nom® -labelled warehouses – i.e., which produce their own energy for self-consumption – for blue-chip companies, with tailor-made services throughout all project phases from the development milestones to the rental management.

As at June 30, 2025, ARGAN represented a portfolio of 3.7 million sq.m, with about a hundred warehouses solely located in the continental area of France. Appraised at a total of €4.0 billion, this portfolio generates a yearly rental income of over €210 million (yearly rental income based on the portfolio delivered as at June 30, 2025).

Profitability, well-mastered debt and sustainability are at the heart of ARGAN’s DNA. The financial solidity of the Group’s model is notably reflected in its Investment-grade rating (BBB- with a stable outlook) with Standard & Poor’s. ARGAN is also deploying a committed ESG policy addressing all its stakeholders. Achievements as part of this roadmap are regularly recognized by third-party agencies such as GRESB (rated: 83/100), Sustainalytics (low extra-financial risk), Ethifinance (gold medal) and Ecovadis (silver medal – top 15% amongst rated companies).

ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC), on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the Euronext SBF 120, CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.

