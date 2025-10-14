New Peer-Reviewed Study Shows Cylinder’s Digital Digestive Health Program Improves Outcomes for Socially Vulnerable Populations

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cylinder , the leading virtual digestive health provider, today announced results from a new peer-reviewed study published in JMIR Formative Research, which showed that 86% of all participants experienced symptom improvement—with an average 60% reduction in GI symptom burden. Those who used both the app and telehealth saw even greater gains, confirming that digital-first, telehealth-enabled care can significantly reduce GI symptoms and advance health equity in underserved populations.

Members in socially vulnerable communities often face systemic barriers to high-quality, affordable GI care—including provider shortages, transportation challenges, and limited culturally competent services. These barriers contribute to delayed diagnoses, unmanaged symptoms, and higher reliance on costly emergency care, despite these populations being at elevated risk for chronic GI conditions.

The study evaluated data from participants who accessed Cylinder’s platform through their employer benefits between 2022 and 2023. The findings reveal:

86% of participants experienced GI symptom improvement



Average symptom burden decreased by 60% within 90 days



Those who used telehealth services saw 16% greater symptom improvement than app-only users



High social vulnerability participants had 22% greater symptom reduction when telehealth was used versus app-only

The research, co-authored by Cylinder’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hau Liu, emphasizes the power of combining digital engagement with expert clinical guidance to deliver real, equitable health outcomes. The biggest improvements were seen in communities with high social vulnerability — areas where factors like poverty, limited transportation, and crowded housing make it harder to access care. These findings reinforce that when care is designed to meet people where they are, everyone benefits, especially those who need it most.

“Digestive conditions are both common and chronically overlooked, especially in underserved communities,” said Dr. Liu. “This study confirms that tech-enabled, human-first care—delivered by Registered Dietitians and Digestive Health Coaches—can make a real difference in closing care gaps and improving outcomes.”

Cylinder is the leading virtual digestive health provider, supporting over 100,000 people across all 50 states. The platform combines personalized digital tools with expert telehealth visits, helping members manage everything from IBS and reflux to IBD and chronic bloating. Cylinder partners with employers and health plans to deliver outcomes-driven care that reduces ER visits, prevents unnecessary procedures, and drives measurable savings—up to 5:1 ROI and over $2,000 per member per year.

“This latest study adds to the growing body of peer-reviewed evidence confirming that Cylinder’s model delivers not only better digestive health but also better access and equity,” said Bill Snyder, CEO and founder of Cylinder. “We’re proud to support members who might otherwise fall through the cracks of the traditional system.”

