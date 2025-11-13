Cylinder Health strengthens gut-brain leadership with new Head of Gut-Brain Health and Clinical Advisory Board appointment

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cylinder Health , the leading virtual digestive health provider integrating gastroenterology, nutrition, and behavioral care (formerly known as Vivante Health), today announced the appointment of two nationally recognized experts in behavioral health to its Clinical Advisory Board. Dr. Grace Niu, Ph.D., joins as Head of Gut-Brain Health, and Dr. Ujjwal Ramtekkar, M.D., M.B.A., joins as a clinical advisory board member. Their expertise marks a further strategic enhancement of Cylinder’s capabilities to support members with complex, often interconnected digestive and mental health challenges.

With gastrointestinal (GI) issues impacting at least 70 million people nationwide, and a growing body of research linking gut and mental health, the integration of gut-brain-focused care is essential for high-quality, whole-person health care.

Cylinder’s platform already delivers comprehensive digestive care, including support for gut-brain conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), anxiety, chronic digestive pain and disordered eating. The addition of Dr. Niu and Dr. Ramtekkar enhances this capability, giving members greater access to the right care — including clinical triage and expanded gut-brain-specific therapy — when and where they need it.

Dr. Niu and Dr. Ramtekkar bring decades of clinical and academic experience at the intersection of neuroscience and behavioral health. They will guide the enhancement of gut-brain-specific therapy and support for members across all 50 states.

“Digestive health is about more than what’s happening in your gut. It’s deeply tied to how we feel emotionally and mentally,” said Dr. Hau Liu, chief medical officer at Cylinder. “By bringing on Dr. Niu and Dr. Ramtekkar, we’re not just enhancing our care capabilities and clinical advisory board — we’re investing in whole-person care that reflects how our members actually experience symptoms.”

Dr. Niu is a clinical psychologist with expertise in gastrointestinal health psychology, an area focused on the complex connection between brain function and digestive symptoms. As Head of Gut-Brain Health, she will lead strategic initiatives to embed additional evidence-based psychological care across Cylinder’s digital platform and care pathways.

Dr. Ramtekkar, a double board-certified psychiatrist and nationally recognized leader in integrated behavioral health, brings extensive experience designing and scaling psychiatric programs in both health systems and digital health settings. He will advise on clinical integration strategies that elevate member outcomes and employer value.

Cylinder members already benefit from personalized care plans and coordinated support from gastroenterologists, dietitians, health coaches and other GI specialists. The addition of dedicated gut-brain leadership enhances this model, allowing Cylinder to deliver even more targeted, evidence-based care for members experiencing gut-brain symptoms. This expansion strengthens Cylinder’s mission to provide the right care at the right time through a connected, easy-to-access platform.

To support this vision, Cylinder is actively collaborating with world-class researchers from institutions including Johns Hopkins, Vanderbilt, Cedars-Sinai, Mayo Clinic and Brown University. These partnerships help analyze and publish outcomes in peer-reviewed journals, advancing the science of digestive health and improving care for members nationwide.

About Cylinder Health

Cylinder Health (formerly known as Vivante Health) is the leading virtual digestive health provider, delivering personalized, clinician-led care for the full spectrum of gastrointestinal (GI) conditions and symptoms, including GERD, ulcerative colitis, celiac disease, bloating, gas and more.

With a dedicated care team that includes GI doctors, registered dietitians, gut brain specialists and health coaches, Cylinder has helped more than 100,000 people across all 50 states. Its platform combines digital access with evidence-based interventions to improve outcomes, reduce costs and enhance quality of life. Backed by published, peer-reviewed clinical results, Cylinder delivers up to 5:1 ROI and industry-leading 13% employee engagement. Trusted by employers and health plans including Texas A&M University and US Foods, Cylinder is helping make GI care more accessible.