Boost Run and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver Enterprise-Grade AI Cloud Infrastructure to Government and Public Sector Agencies

CHICAGO and RESTON, Va., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boost Run LLC (“Boost Run”), a leading provider of Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) specialized cloud infrastructure powered by NVIDIA Corporation’s (“NVIDIA”) graphics processing units (“GPU”), and Carahsoft Technology Corp. (“Carahsoft”), The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a strategic partnership (the “Partnership”). Through the Partnership, Carahsoft will serve as Boost Run's Public Sector distributor, making the company’s enterprise-ready, compliance-certified GPU cloud platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and National Aeronautics and Space Administration Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (“SEWP”), National Association of State Procurement Officials (“NASPO”) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (“TIPS”) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

The Partnership addresses the growing demand for secure, high-performance computing resources needed to power AI inference, training and machine learning initiatives across the Public Sector. Boost Run's platform, which provides direct access to the latest NVIDIA GPU technology including B200, H200, H100, RTX PRO 6000, L40S and ADA 6000 GPUs, provides Government agencies and enterprises with the computational power required for large language models, training, inference and complex data analytics workloads.

"Partnering with Carahsoft is a significant step forward in Boost Run’s mission to bring our enterprise-grade GPU cloud infrastructure to the Public Sector," said Andrew Karos, CEO at Boost Run. "Government agencies and educational institutions are increasingly looking to leverage AI capabilities, but they need infrastructure that meets strict security and compliance requirements. We believe our SOC 2, ISO and HIPAA-compliant platform offering, combined with Carahsoft's understanding of Government procurement, creates a powerful solution for these organizations."

Boost Run's AI-specialized cloud platform distinguishes itself through its comprehensive compliance certifications and enterprise-ready features, including:

SOC 2 Type II certification ensuring the highest standards of security and availability.

ensuring the highest standards of security and availability. ISO 27001 certification for information security management.

for information security management. HIPAA compliance enabling healthcare and life sciences applications.

enabling healthcare and life sciences applications. Bare metal infrastructure providing physical, dedicated server hardware that customers fully control.

providing physical, dedicated server hardware that customers fully control. Confidential compute capabilities protecting code and data from being accessed or tampered with by other software applications.

protecting code and data from being accessed or tampered with by other software applications. Dedicated NVIDIA GPU resources including B300, B200, H200, RTX PRO 6000, H100, L40S and ADA 6000 options.

including B300, B200, H200, RTX PRO 6000, H100, L40S and ADA 6000 options. Flexible consumption models with hourly, monthly and reserved instance pricing.

with hourly, monthly and reserved instance pricing. Enterprise-grade security with private networking and firewall policies.

with private networking and firewall policies. 24/7 support and 99.5% uptime service level agreement.



"The addition of Boost Run to our portfolio strengthens Carahsoft’s and our reseller partners’ ability to support customers' AI training, inference and machine learning initiatives," said Michael Adams, Program Executive for AI Solutions at Carahsoft. "As Government agencies accelerate their adoption of AI technologies, they need GPU infrastructure that's both powerful and compliant with federal security standards. Boost Run's platform delivers on both fronts, and we believe it will have significant, positive impact on our joint Public Sector customers.”

The partnership between Boost Run and Carahsoft enables Government agencies to procure Boost Run's GPU cloud services through Platform-as-a-Service (“PaaS”), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (“IaaS”) and multicloud solutions through Carahsoft's numerous contract vehicles. This streamlines the procurement process and ensures compliance with Government purchasing requirements.

Boost Run's GPU cloud services are available immediately through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or BoostRun@carahsoft.com; or learn more about Boost Run’s solutions here.

About Boost Run

Boost Run is a leading provider of instant, scalable GPU infrastructure for AI workloads. Boost Run was created to eliminate the pain points of traditional AI infrastructure. Boost Run’s platform delivers on-demand GPU compute through a simple UI or powerful API, enabling customers to spin up resources in clicks to programmatically access thousands of GPUs. Boost Run’s API also powers seamless integration for resellers and distribution channels, meeting the demands of enterprise and government buyers. With facility-level and operator-level certifications, as well as validation from partners including Carahsoft and Lenovo, Boost Run is built to be durable, compliant, and enterprise- ready from day one.

Contact

Andrew Karos

ak@boostrun.com

About Carahsoft’s AI Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that are enabling government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs; from creating efficiencies within agencies to bolstering national security and defense. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators, and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for AI Infrastructure, Generative and Agentic AI, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft’s AI Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com