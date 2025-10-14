AGREEMENT FOR THE SALE OF 9.8% OF EXOSENS’ SHARE CAPITAL

BY HLD EUROPE TO THEON INTERNATIONAL

PRESS RELEASE

MÉRIGNAC, FRANCE – 14 OCTOBER 2025

Sale price of €54 per Exosens share, underscoring the recognition of the Company’s unique strategic positioning as well as the strong growth potential identified by its largest night vision customer.





HLD Europe yesterday announced that it has entered into an agreement with Theon International, the Group’s main customer, for the sale of 9.8% of Exosens’ share capital (Euronext: EXENS; ISIN: FR001400Q9V2) at a price of €54 per share.

Jérôme Cerisier, CEO of Exosens, commented: "Theon's investment is a powerful recognition of the performance and reliability of Exosens technology – the very same technology that benefits our entire customer ecosystem. Our commitment to providing the same level of excellence and support to each of our partners in both our segments remains absolute."

The completion of the transaction, which remains subject to various regulatory notifications, is expected to take place in early Q1 2026. Upon completion of this transaction, HLD Europe will remain Exosens’ largest shareholder, holding 22.42% of the Company’s capital. Theon International will not be represented on the Company’s Board of Directors.

Exosens will pursue its development with the same commitment to excellence, innovation, and client focus that have driven its success to date.

***

About Exosens :

Exosens is a high‐tech company, with more than 85 years of experience in the innovation, development, manufacturing and sale of high‐end electro‐optical technologies in the field of amplification, detection and imaging. Today, it offers its customers detection components and solutions such as travelling wave tubes, advanced cameras, neutron & gamma detectors, instrument detectors and light intensifier tubes. This allows Exosens to respond to complex issues in extremely demanding environments by offering tailor‐made solutions to its customers. Thanks to its sustained investments, Exosens is internationally recognized as a major innovator in optoelectronics, with production and R&D carried out on 12 sites, in Europe and North America and with over 1,800 employees. Exosens is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris ﴾Ticker: EXENS – ISIN: FR001400Q9V2﴿. Exosens is a member of Euronext Tech Leaders segment and is also included in several indices, including the SBF 120, CAC All-Tradable, CAC Mid 60, FTSE Total Cap and MSCI France Small Cap. For more information : https://www.exosens.com.

Investor Relations

Laurent Sfaxi, l.sfaxi@exosens.com

Medias contacts

Brunswick Group – exosens@brunswickgroup.com

Laetitia Quignon, + 33 6 83 17 89 13

Nicolas Buffenoir, + 33 6 31 89 36 78

