New Board Members Bring Innovation, Advocacy, and Expertise to Lung Cancer Foundation of America (LCFA)

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lung Cancer Foundation of America (LCFA) proudly welcomes four accomplished new board members whose diverse expertise will strengthen the organization’s mission. Emmy-nominated actress and writer Anna Konkle, lung cancer survivor and advocate James Hiter, healthcare innovator and impact investor Paulo J. Machado, and consumer-tech entrepreneur Zach Shefska each bring unique leadership and personal commitment to funding lung cancer research, advancing lung cancer awareness, and patient education.

Anna Konkle, an Emmy-nominated actress, writer, and director, joins LCFA's board, bringing a distinctive blend of creativity and authenticity. Best known as the co-creator and star of Hulu’s acclaimed comedy series PEN15, Konkle has earned recognition for her sharp, heartfelt storytelling and innovative approach to comedy. A graduate of NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, she honed her craft through experimental theater and a decade of television work before breaking through with PEN15, which explores adolescence and family dynamics with humor and emotional depth. Inspired in part by personal experiences, including the loss of her father to lung cancer in 2020, Konkle is passionate about sharing meaningful stories and supporting causes that foster understanding and resilience.

James Hiter, a retired financial executive and dedicated lung cancer advocate, joins LCFA’s board with a powerful story of resilience and purpose. A James Madison University graduate, he spent 25 years in the financial services industry, most recently as Franchise Field Vice President at Ameriprise Financial, before an unexpected lung cancer diagnosis changed his life. Despite multiple recurrences, major surgeries, and more than 40 rounds of chemotherapy, James runs every day as part of a streak that has surpassed 2,000 consecutive days, embodying determination and hope. He founded the nonprofit Streak for a Cure to raise awareness, promote early detection, and challenge the misconception that lung cancer only affects smokers, while also educating about the dangers of radon exposure, the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers. James brings to LCFA strategic leadership, a patient perspective, and a deeply personal commitment to advancing research and support for all those impacted by the disease.

Paulo J. Machado, who brings nearly three decades of healthcare innovation and impact investing expertise, joins LCFA’s board. Paulo founded Health Innovation Inc. in 2008 and has partnered with over 100 healthcare startups and major healthcare companies to develop and scale transformative technologies and business models that enhance patient care and delivery systems. His distinguished career includes senior leadership positions at AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Salomon Brothers. A recognized thought leader and mentor, Paulo is driven by a singular purpose: to positively impact people's lives by creating and scaling patient-centered solutions through emerging technologies and aligned business models.

Zach Shefska, President and CEO of CarEdge, joins LCFA’s board with a passion for innovation and consumer empowerment. At CarEdge, he leads a groundbreaking marketplace that brings trust and transparency to the car-buying process, transforming how people purchase vehicles. Previously, Zach held key leadership roles at MarketSmart, where he guided strategic planning, product development, and organizational growth. With experience spanning web development to executive management, Zach combines technical expertise with entrepreneurial vision to create products that simplify complex industries and enhance everyday experiences. Motivated in part by the loss of his mother to lung cancer, he brings personal insight and commitment to LCFA’s mission.

About LCFA

LCFA’s mission is the improvement in survivorship of lung cancer patients through the funding of transformative science. Together with our partners, we make sure that everyone touched by lung cancer has a chance to fight back with the best science in their corner. Since 2007, LCFA has strategically invested $4.4 million across 22 grants, leading to an extraordinary $43 million in follow-on funding—demonstrating how targeted seed funding can generate nearly 10-fold returns in cancer research. Our proven approach of funding impactful research, changing public perceptions, and educating patients for better outcomes sparks hope for the future and pulls lung cancer out of the shadows. Visit lcfamerica.org to donate to this important work.







