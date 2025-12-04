Real Talk, Real Survival: Annabelle Gurwitch Launches Groundbreaking Lung Cancer Podcast

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lung cancer conversations are about to get real. Lung Cancer Foundation of America (LCFA) is launching "Living With Lung Cancer: Ask Me Anything," a survivor-led podcast that trades medical textbooks for honest, unfiltered stories from people living the experience every day.

New York Times bestselling author and lung cancer survivor Annabelle Gurwitch hosts this bold series, bringing her signature wit and unflinching candor to conversations that matter. Each episode features rotating survivor hosts who ask the questions patients actually want answered about treatment realities, navigating stigma, finding hope, and everything in between.

Why This Podcast Changes Everything

"This podcast isn't about statistics, it's about stories, survival, and straight talk," said Kim Norris, LCFA President and Co-founder. "We're giving survivors the platform to share what living with lung cancer really looks like, in their own words, on their own terms."

Every episode strips away the clinical distance that often separates patients from meaningful information. Guests share personal connections to lung cancer, challenge misconceptions head-on, and prove that humor and resilience can coexist with the toughest battles.

Meet Your Hosts: Survivors Who Run Toward Hope

Joining Gurwitch is James Hiter, whose response to his diagnosis was to lace up his running shoes and never stop. For more than 2,070 consecutive days, James has run daily, transforming his passion into a mission to raise awareness about lung cancer. As an LCFA Board member, he brings both personal expertise and unwavering advocacy to every conversation.

Science Meets Story

This new series complements LCFA's existing podcast, "Hope With Answers: Living With Lung Cancer," which delivers expert-driven, science-based guidance. Together, these shows create a complete resource: the clinical knowledge patients need and the real-world wisdom only survivors can provide.

Listen Now

The first three episodes of "Living With Lung Cancer: Ask Me Anything" are available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and all major podcast platforms.

Discover more at lcfamerica.org

About Lung Cancer Foundation of America

LCFA's mission is improving lung cancer survivorship through funding transformative science. Since 2007, LCFA has strategically invested $4.4 million across 22 grants, catalyzing $43 million in follow-on funding, a nearly 10-fold return that proves targeted seed funding changes lives. LCFA funds impactful research, shifts public perceptions, and educates patients for better outcomes, pulling lung cancer out of the shadows and sparking hope for the future. Learn more at lcfamerica.org.