The Global Myeloma Community Mourns the Passing of IMF Co-Founder Dr. Brian G.M. Durie

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with great sadness that the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) shares the news of the death of Dr. Brian G.M. Durie, co-founder of the organization.

Dr. Durie was a visionary in the field of myeloma, a type of blood cancer that affects plasma cells. His 1975 pioneering work, the Durie-Salmon Staging System, shed light on the myeloma tumor burden and how it impacts other cellular functions. A prolific researcher, Dr. Durie authored over 700 research papers and, up until his death on October 12 at age 82, was energetically engaged in myeloma research projects around the world.

He was passionate about sharing the latest treatment options and guidance with thousands of myeloma patients, many of whom lacked convenient access to state-of-the-art medical information. He stressed the importance of treating the individual, not just the disease, and made lifetime friends of patients around the world. For decades, Dr. Durie served as an inspiring mentor for new generations of myeloma researchers.

In 1990, Dr. Durie, along with Susie Novis Durie and Brian Novis, co-founded the IMF — the first patient advocacy organization dedicated exclusively to multiple myeloma. The organization created a global network of myeloma patient support groups, as well as the International Myeloma Working Group® (IMWG), whose hundreds of myeloma experts conduct collaborative research and publish disease-treatment guidelines for physicians. To accelerate a cure for the disease, Dr. Durie established the IMF Black Swan Research Initiative® (BSRI) in 2012. Most recently, he collaborated with researchers from the University of Iceland, led by Dr. Sigurdur Kristinsson, on the groundbreaking iStopMM® (Iceland Screens, Treats, or Prevents Multiple Myeloma) Project, which investigates the earliest signs of disease using the country’s deep reserve of genetic data.

“Dr. Durie was a giant in the field like no other. He leaves behind a legacy that will endure forever — from his incredible contributions to myeloma research to the superb care and counseling he provided patients; from educating almost all practicing myeloma experts today to helping advance patient care through important clinical trials; from developing the Durie-Salmon Staging System to co-founding the IMF, a patient-centered organization, which he led for three decades. He had an enormous impact — not just on myeloma but on all of oncology. I have lost a dear friend and mentor and will forever cherish his kindness,” said IMF Chairperson of the Board S. Vincent Rajkumar, MD (Mayo Clinic — Rochester, MN).

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Brian G.M. Durie, whose groundbreaking research and unwavering dedication transformed the understanding and treatment of multiple myeloma. His leadership, compassion, and vision profoundly inspired all of us, who had the privilege to know and work alongside him, and shape the global myeloma community. His legacy will live on, through the countless lives he touched and the advances he made for patients worldwide,” said IMF Scientific Advisory Board Member Nikhil Munshi, MD (Dana-Farber Cancer Institute — Boston, MA). Along with Dr. Durie, Dr. Munshi led the i2TEAMM (International Independent Team for Endpoint Approval of Myeloma MRD) to secure regulatory approval for minimal residual disease (MRD) testing for myeloma.

Paul G. Richardson, MD (Dana-Farber Cancer Institute — Boston, MA) recounted the years that he worked with Dr. Durie on different endeavors to improve outcomes for the global myeloma community.

“I was so very sorry to hear of Brian’s unexpected and sudden passing over the weekend. I had the privilege of being with him at an academic meeting in Rome the week before, with other myeloma experts. We enjoyed two very informative and productive days together. His worldwide contributions to research and care were, above all, patient focused. Brian’s foundational role at the IMF reflected this as a central part of his vision along with his wife Susie and their great team.”

“Having worked with him in numerous different ways over many years — from patient seminars, to independent response committees for pivotal clinical trials that led to new drug approvals; and as part of working groups across different key niche areas to improve patient outcomes, including with the FDA — I was always inspired with the way Brian exemplified putting the patient first. On a personal level, he was kind and humorous as well as generous and wise. He will be enormously missed, but his legacy will undoubtedly continue.”

Dr. Durie was born in December 1942 in Gullane, Scotland. He graduated from the University of Edinburgh Medical School in 1966 and moved to the United States to complete his medical residency and subspecialty training at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. In 1989, he became a professor and Head of the Department of Clinical and Laboratory Hematology at the University of London, where he also established a myeloma program. In 1992, he returned to the United States in the Division of Hematology/Oncology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he served as a myeloma specialist physician.

Dr. Durie’s dedication and contributions to medical science earned him numerous accolades, including the 2009 Waldenström Award for Myeloma Research, the 2014 Mayo Distinguished Alumni Award and an Honorary Doctor of Medicine from the Free University of Brussels in 2019.

Dr. Durie is survived by his wife, Susie Durie, his daughter, Annabel Reardon, and his son, Benjamin Durie, along with his four grandchildren.

If you wish to reach out to the family, please contact Annabel Reardon at annabelreardon@outlook.com

Media Contacts:

Peter Anton

Panton@myeloma.org

Jason London

Jlondon@myeloma.org