Dr. James Chim to Receive Asian Myeloma Network Distinguished Service Award at the 9th AMN Summit in Nagoya

NAGOYA, Japan, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) will be holding the Asian Myeloma Network (AMN) awards ceremony on Saturday, October 18, during the 9th Annual AMN Summit in Nagoya, Japan from October 16-19, 2025.

This year’s 9th Annual AMN Summit will be Asia’s largest gathering ever of myeloma specialists, along with patients and caregivers.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The Asian Myeloma Network Distinguished Service Award was launched in 2023 by the AMN Executive Committee to recognize and honor the lifelong achievements of deserving AMN myeloma specialists, who have made a considerable impact in the field of myeloma research, clinical trials, and patient support.

This year’s AMN Distinguished Service Awardee is Dr. James Chim — myeloma expert, professor, and clinician scientist.

"I am deeply honored, profoundly humbled, and truly grateful to receive this year’s Asian Myeloma Network Distinguished Service Award. My heartfelt thanks to Dr. Brian G.M. Durie, co-founder of the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF), IMF Chairperson of the Board Dr. S. Vincent Rajkumar, IMF Senior VP of Global Affairs Daniel Navid, IMF Executive VP of Research & Operations Lisa Paik, AMN Chairman Dr. Wee Joo Chng, and the AMN Awards Committee for this extraordinary recognition," expressed Dr. Chim.

"Since dedicating my research to multiple myeloma in 2004, I have witnessed remarkable advances in research and treatments for the disease. Access to novel agents in Asia has been a longtime challenge. The establishment of the IMF's Asian Myeloma Network has been pivotal to our progress in the region. Through the AMN, Asian myeloma patients are able to access to cutting-edge treatments — improving outcomes and giving hope to the desperate. The AMN is a vibrant community of international colleagues and friends, united by our shared commitment to advancing myeloma care. I am most privileged and honored to be able to work with excellent colleagues and to participate in this transformative journey," Dr. Chim stated further.

Dr. Chim graduated from the Faculty of Medicine of the Chinese University of Hong Kong. He has been working in the Queen Mary Hospital, Department of Medicine, University of Hong Kong for 30 years.

Dr. Chim is currently Honorary Clinical Professor of the Department of Medicine in the University of Hong Kong, and in the Department of Medicine and Therapeutics at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. He is also an honorary consultant in Hong Kong Sanatorium Hospital.

Dr. Chim is the founder and current chair of the Hong Kong Society of Myeloma (HKSOM). He has served to formulate treatment protocols and organized clinical trials for myeloma patients in Hong Kong. Dr. Chim also established the myeloma patient group, Hong Kong Myeloma Care and Share.

In China, Dr. Chim is an ongoing honorary/visiting professor at the Peking University People’s Hospital; Chinese PLA Postgraduate Medical School and PLA General Hospital of Beijing; Sichuan University; Soochow University; and Tongji Medical University of Wuhan.

He is a founding fellow of the Faculty of Science of the Royal College of Pathologists of Australia and the Academy of Translational Medicine of the European Society for Translational Medicine.

Moreover, Dr. Chim is a recognized clinician scientist whose main interest is the study of DNA methylation of tumor suppressor genes and non-coding RNAs (micro-RNAs and long noncoding RNAs), and minimal residual disease in blood cancers.

A world-renowned myeloma expert, Dr. Chim is a long-time member of the International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG) and a member of the AMN Executive Council. He is an invited founding member of the International Academy of Clinical Hematology (IACH), and a research advisor of the Nan Yang Academy of Sciences (NAS) of Singapore.

Among his numerous accolades include fellowships from the Royal Colleges of Physicians and the Royal Colleges of Pathologists in the United Kingdom; Croucher Foundation Scholar, and the 2009 National Scientific and Technological Advancement Award.

Dr. Chim has authored more than 270 publications in international peer-reviewed journals — from scientific, to translational, to clinical publications. He also sits on the Editorial Board of several reputable journals: Clinical Epigenetics, Blood Cancer Journal, Bone Marrow Transplantation, Scientific Reports, Blood Reviews, and Journal of Translational Medicine.

“I have known and interacted with Dr. Chim for many years. He has contributed greatly to our understanding of myeloma, especially the role of epigenetics. He has also been a valued reviewer for many journals that I am associated with. I thank and congratulate him for his service to the field,” said IMF Chairperson of the Board Dr. S. Vincent Rajkumar.

"On behalf of the International Myeloma Foundation, I would like to warmly congratulate Dr. James Chim for being this year's recipient of the prestigious AMN Distinguished Service Award. His exceptional contributions to the field of myeloma as a myeloma expert, professor, and clinician scientist truly make him worthy of this recognition. I also highly commend Dr. Chim’s active and central involvement with the myeloma patient support group, Hong Kong Myeloma Care and Share, who continue to benefit from his support and expertise," said IMF Interim CEO and Senior Vice President of Strategic Planning Diane Moran, RN, MA, EdM.

“Dr. Chim has contributed so much to the development of myeloma care and research in Asia. He was one of the early researchers in epigenetics in myeloma and I was privileged to have collaborated with him on a couple of these studies. He has been instrumental in establishing the myeloma patient support group in Hong Kong and was a founding member of the AMN. He has contributed to a number of important workgroups such as high-risk disease and infection. We are so grateful for all he has done, and he is truly deserving of this award," said AMN Chairman Dr. Wee Joo Chng.

"The AMN Distinguished Service Award is an important milestone in the continued development of this important regional initiative. The AMN’s body of work—including clinical trials, basic myeloma research, physician training, and patient support—is becoming increasingly recognized. The AMN Distinguished Service Award provides a spotlight to honor leading Asian myeloma specialists,” said IMF Senior Vice President of Global Affairs Daniel Navid.

The AMN Distinguished Service Award Ceremony will be held on Saturday, October 18. IMF Executive Vice President of Research and Operations Lisa Paik and AMN Chairman Dr. Wee Joo Chng will be presenting the award to Dr. Chim.

To learn more about the Asian Myeloma Network and its annual summit and programs, visit myeloma.org/asian-myeloma-network

ABOUT MULTIPLE MYELOMA

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the bone marrow plasma cells — white blood cells that make antibodies. A cancerous or malignant plasma cell is called a myeloma cell. Myeloma is called “multiple” because there are frequently multiple patches or areas in bone where it grows. It often involves damage to bone and kidneys. Multiple myeloma is still incurable, but great progress has been made in terms of survival over the last two decades. The disease is twice as common and is diagnosed at a younger age in African Americans than white Americans. The most common presenting symptoms include fatigue and bone pain.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL MYELOMA FOUNDATION

Founded in 1990, the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) is the first and largest global foundation focusing specifically on multiple myeloma. The Foundation's reach extends to more than 525,000 members in 140 countries worldwide. The IMF is dedicated to improving the quality of life of myeloma patients while working toward prevention and a cure by focusing on four key areas: research, education, support, and advocacy. The IMF has conducted more than 250 educational seminars worldwide, maintains a world-renowned InfoLine, and in 2001, established the International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG), a collaborative research initiative focused on improving myeloma treatment options for patients. In 2012, the IMF launched the Black Swan Research Initiative®, a groundbreaking research project aimed at curing myeloma. The IMF can be reached at (800) 452-CURE (2873). The global website is www.myeloma.org .

Follow the IMF on:

X (Twitter): @IMFmyeloma

Instagram: @imfmyeloma

Facebook: @myeloma

LinkedIn: International Myeloma Foundation

Media Contacts:

Peter Anton

Panton@myeloma.org