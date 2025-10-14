Honda Launches All-New ProZision™ Lineup of Battery-Powered ZTR Lawn Mowers 

Honda Power Sports & Products launches its all-new lineup of battery-powered manual and autonomous zero-turn-radius (ZTR) lawn mowers branded under the ProZision™ name.

The ProZision™ lineup includes 54-inch and 60-inch models, as well as a 60-inch autonomous model.

Honda designed the ProZision™ battery-powered ZTR lawn mowers to provide clean, even, best-in-class cutting on the first pass; maximum comfort and convenience; and maximum durability.

ProZision™ ZTR lawn mowers further diversify the company’s outdoor power product portfolio, delivering an extraordinary ownership experience while providing environmentally sound turf care options for a wide variety of users, conditions and commercial applications.

Production of the ProZision™ ZTR lawn mowers will take place at the Honda manufacturing facility in Swepsonville, North Carolina, using globally made parts; on-sale availability for ProZision™ models is scheduled for February 2026, with the ProZision™ Autonomous available in Summer 2026.



ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honda Power Sports & Products announced today the launch of its ProZision™ lineup of battery-powered zero-turn-radius (ZTR) lawn mowers, which will be presented at Equip Exposition 2025. The all-new product family includes 54-inch and 60-inch models, along with a 60-inch autonomous model—the first Honda battery-powered ZTR autonomous mower. Originally shown as prototypes, Honda ProZision™ ZTR lawn mowers are designed for professional-level durability, comfort, and cut quality, building on the company’s legacy in commercial and consumer lawn care equipment. The ProZision™ name reflects professional-level features (‘Pro’), the twin-blade design (‘Z’), and precise cutting performance.

Honda developed the all-new ProZision™ lithium-ion battery-powered ZTR lawn mowers with three main objectives: to provide clean, even, best-in-class cutting on the first pass; maximum comfort and convenience for the operator; and maximum durability and reliability for the owner. The all-new mower lineup further diversifies the company’s outdoor power product portfolio, delivering an extraordinary ownership experience while providing environmentally sound turf care options for a wide variety of users, conditions and commercial applications.

Honda ProZision™ lawn mowers are designed to provide the utmost in operator comfort—combining easy handling with enhanced ergonomics that provide the best, most comfortable driving experience. For the owner, the ProZision™ lineup offers zero-emission alternatives to gasoline-powered mowers that can reduce operating costs and help accelerate the electrification of landscape maintenance equipment. And for the end user, ProZision™ models incorporate a number of advanced features designed to produce the smooth, well-groomed turf desired by property owners.



Drive System: Motors, Batteries & Charging

Honda ProZision™ lawn mowers are powered by five 48-volt brushless electric motors designed to stand up to the rigors of commercial landscaping: three deck motors that rotate the exclusive MicroCut® Twin Blades and two drive wheel motors that maneuver the vehicle with precise control. In addition, ProZision™ ZTRs are fitted with six lithium-ion batteries and a 4.3-inch touchscreen display panel indicating the mower’s operation status and battery state of charge. The motors and charging system incorporate electrical quick connectors for fast and easy connection and disconnection for service. The result is easy, fast and efficient operation—more ground covered with less work.

While some ZTR lawn mowers sacrifice travel speed for grass cutting, ProZision™ mowers provide sufficient power to mow at higher speeds while still producing a pristine cut. Three different driving modes—Rapid, Normal, and Precise—let the operator control mower speed for optimal maneuverability on a variety of turf conditions.

Cutting System & Deck

The integration of advanced features that groom grass to a smooth finish are what make ProZision™ lawn mowers capable of delivering a best-in-class cut. Each model uses an optimized cutting deck design and includes three MicroCut® Twin Blades, offering 12 total cutting edges, resulting in finer clippings for a professional finish with less work. The chassis and main components are constructed from durable steel, with high-strength, low-alloy (HSLA) steel strategically used in key areas to provide strength while minimizing unnecessary weight. The durable frame design and low vibration support the longevity of lawn mower components.

Operator Comfort

ProZision™ ZTRs are the only models in their class to incorporate full mower suspension. In addition, the Honda industry-exclusive Ideal Operator Position System (IOPS) allows the ZTR operator to adjust the seat position, drive controls and handles together while moving the seat. These features make operating the mower easy and comfortable, reduce vibration and provide a smooth ride that results in less fatigue for the driver.

Honda ProZision™ Model Snapshots

HZ54SXB

Cutting width: 54 inches

54 inches Charging: 120 volts, 16.5 hours; 240 volts, 6.5 hours

120 volts, 16.5 hours; 240 volts, 6.5 hours Run Time/Acreage: 4.2 hours/4.5 hours; 13-14 acres (varies depending on conditions)

4.2 hours/4.5 hours; 13-14 acres (varies depending on conditions) Cutting System: 19-inch MicroCut ® Twin Blades, side-discharge deck

19-inch MicroCut Twin Blades, side-discharge deck Warranty: commercial limited 3 years or 2,000 hours (whichever comes first)

commercial limited 3 years or 2,000 hours (whichever comes first) MSRP: $32,999

HZ60SXB

Cutting width: 60 inches

60 inches Charging: 120 volts, 16.5 hours; 240 volts, 6.5 hours

120 volts, 16.5 hours; 240 volts, 6.5 hours Run Time/Acreage: 4.0 hours/4.3 hours; 14-15 acres (varies depending on conditions)

4.0 hours/4.3 hours; 14-15 acres (varies depending on conditions) Cutting System: 21-inch MicroCut ® Twin Blades, side-discharge deck

21-inch MicroCut Twin Blades, side-discharge deck Warranty: commercial limited 3 years or 2,000 hours (whichever comes first)

commercial limited 3 years or 2,000 hours (whichever comes first) MSRP: $32,999

Honda ProZision™ Autonomous Lawn Mower

Honda developed the ProZision™ Autonomous ZTR lawn mower to help address issues including worker safety and labor shortages, ultimately improving the efficiency of lawn care and landscape maintenance companies. The ProZision™ Autonomous battery-powered ZTR lawn mower, capable of operating in manual or autonomous mode, offers an eco-conscious, zero emissions turf management option and provides more choices in how landscapers service their customers.

Operation & Modes

The ProZision™ Autonomous model is built on the same platform as the ProZision™ 60-inch model, combining high-obstacle detection and location accuracy with industry-leading cutting performance and superior operator comfort. For manual mowing, the operator can use the ProZision™ Autonomous mower in the same way as the ProZision™ manual models. For autonomous operation, the lawn mower acquires the mowing routes and patterns set by the operator.

To set up autonomous mowing, the operator launches the Teaching Mode—manually maneuvering the ZTR to create a mowing route using the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) for accurate location recognition. After teaching is complete, the operator launches the mower’s autonomous capability in Playback Mode, downloading the specified mowing route using the Honda web application on a tablet or smartphone. Once the mapping is established, automatic route optimization recalculates for better turns and coverage, providing consistent and stable grass-cutting quality on the first pass. The ProZision™ Autonomous lawn mower can reproduce these routes and patterns—duplicating the performance of the most skilled workers, while freeing up their time to focus on more high-value tasks, and improving overall efficiency.

The ProZision™ Autonomous ZTR is equipped with a load control system that automatically adjusts mowing speed to maintain professional cut quality; for example, under heavy loads, the mower slows to provide a clean, complete cut on the first pass, reducing the risk of uncut grass and grass clogging. Further, a wheel slip suppression system helps eliminate deviation from the intended path by independently controlling the speed of each drive motor. This ensures precise, straight-line tracking and stable operation—even on grades or rough ground. The ProZision™ Autonomous can operate on a 15-degree hill in manual mode, or on a 10-degree hill in autonomous mode. In addition, the mower is equipped with an electronic deck height adjustment system that allows the user to easily select the preferred cutting height—a key function for autonomous operation when no operator is present—making it simple to achieve the desired cut finish.

The ProZision™ Autonomous ZTR also features omnidirectional sensing, providing a full 360-degree view via radar and LiDAR sensors for obstacle detection. During autonomous operation, the mower slows when an object is detected, resumes its programmed pace once the path is clear, and will stop completely if the obstacle remains. Equally important, the mower features a rear-discharge deck that directs debris backward rather than sideways, reducing the risk of hitting nearby objects or people during autonomous operation. In addition, the ProZision™ Autonomous model is designed for high security, protecting owner data and protecting against theft.

Honda ProZision™ Autonomous Model Snapshot

HZA60RXB

Cutting Width: 60-inches

Charging: 120 volts, 16.5 hours; 240 volts, 6.5 hours

120 volts, 16.5 hours; 240 volts, 6.5 hours Run Time/Acreage: Up to 15 acres (varies depending on conditions)

Up to 15 acres (varies depending on conditions) Cutting System: 21-inch MicroCut ® Twin Blades, rear-discharge deck

21-inch MicroCut Twin Blades, rear-discharge deck Warranty: commercial limited 3 years or 2,000 hours (whichever comes first)

commercial limited 3 years or 2,000 hours (whichever comes first) MSRP: Pricing to be announced at a later date

“As technology revolutionizes industries across the globe, it is also redefining the future of landscaping. Honda is unveiling the ProZision™ and ProZision™ Autonomous battery-powered ZTR lawn mowers as the industry navigates uncertainty in workforce stability, equipment investment returns, and operational cost controls—across short- and long-term horizons,” said Mark Kohls, vice president of Honda Power Sports & Products, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “Honda ProZision™ lawn mowers provide zero-emission options that complement gasoline-powered fleets to reduce operating costs and enhance sustainability in landscape maintenance.”

Honda will power into Equip Exposition 2025, October 21-24, inviting visitors to learn more about how quiet, reliable, top-performing products, including the all-new battery-powered manual and autonomous ZTR lawn mowers, make jobs easier and lend advanced mobility to landscape customers. At indoor booth #3134, visitors can talk with Honda team members to explore the company’s L&G power products and growing portfolio. At the show’s outdoor demonstration area, #6046D, visitors also can experience manual and autonomous ProZision™ battery-powered ZTR lawn mowers for commercial turf applications.

Production of the Honda ProZision™ ZTR lawn mowers will take place at the company’s manufacturing facility in Swepsonville, North Carolina, using globally made parts; on-sale availability for ProZision™ models is scheduled for February 2026, with the ProZision™ Autonomous available in Summer 2026. Specifications, in-depth features and benefits, and visual assets for the all-new lineup of professional-level, ProZision™ ZTR lawn mowers are available at www.hondanews.com.



Honda Power Sports & Products, a business unit of American Honda Motor Co., Inc., markets a complete range of outdoor power equipment, including generators, walk-behind lawn mowers, pumps, snow blowers, tillers, string trimmers, outboard marine engines and small, general-purpose engines for residential, commercial and rental applications. American Honda Motor Co., Inc., also is the sole distributor of Honda motorcycles, scooters, ATVs and Side-by-Sides in the United States, conducting the sales, marketing and operational activities for these powersports products through independent authorized Honda retail dealers.

Honda is the world's largest manufacturer of engines for a diverse array of automotive, powersports, marine, aerospace and power equipment products. The company offers a complete line of small, general-purpose engines that supply smooth and dependable power for a broad range of products for industrial, commercial, rental industry, and consumer applications. Additionally, Honda engines are some of the quietest and easiest to start of their kind, even in harsh commercial and construction environments. Such attributes have made Honda engines the popular choice for original equipment manufacturers looking to add value to their own brands.

