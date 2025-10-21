Honda Announces On-Sale Date for Battery-Powered Walk-Behind Lawn Mowers

Battery-powered Honda HRN , HRX Series and HRC walk-behind lawn mowers will be available for sale in November 2025, building on the performance of the premium Honda gas-powered lawn mowers they replace.

Pricing for the Honda HRN-BV, HRX-BV, HRX-BE, and HRC-BE lawn mowers lists at $899, $1,049, $1,299, and $1,999 (MSRP), respectively; the models will be available at selected Honda Power Equipment dealers nationwide.





ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advancing the legendary standard Honda has earned in lawn care equipment, Honda Power Sports & Products announces that its all-new, battery-powered walk behind lawn mowers will be available for sale in November 2025. The lineup consists of one HRN model (HRN-BV), two HRX models (HRX-BV, HRX-BE) and one HRC model (HRC-BE), all powered by lithium-ion batteries and built for premium quality, reliability and performance.

Building on the proven performance of Honda gas-powered lawn mowers, the HRN, HRX and HRC battery-powered models deliver latest-generation performance—redefining Honda in the lawn and garden (L&G) push-mower market and expanding the company’s outdoor power equipment portfolio for consumers and commercial users. The all-new lawn mowers also support the Honda vision for a diversified product portfolio which now includes gas- and electric-powered products. The all-new walk-behind lawn mowers will be available at selected Honda Power Equipment dealers nationwide.

Honda has built an array of advanced features into its all-new, battery-powered lawn mowers, providing the best-in-class cut and ease-of-use. The models are designed to deliver superior quality, durability and reliability—offering environmentally sound lawn care options with uncompromising power and torque—for an exceptional ownership experience.

While most battery-powered lawn mowers sacrifice cut quality for longer run times, Honda HRN, HRX, and HRC battery-powered, walk-behind lawn mowers produce a clean cut on the first pass using the exclusive Honda MicroCut® Twin Blade System with stacked and offset twin blades. The all-new mowers, powered by air-cooled, brushless electric motors, are built to accommodate either one or two lithium-ion batteries, depending on the model. Equally important, the batteries are interchangeable among all models.

“For 47 years, Honda has worked consistently to deliver on its reputation for providing high-quality lawn care products—all while ensuring an outstanding ownership experience for residential and commercial users who work in a wide variety of environments and applications,” said Mark Kohls, vice president of Honda Power Sports & Products, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “Our all-new Honda lineup of walk-behind, battery-powered lawn mowers extends that legacy, meeting the needs of the newest generation of lawn care enthusiasts and professionals who demand superior performance and efficiency, user-friendly operation, and reliable, sustainable power.”

Honda HRN-BV: 1.5kW motor / Single battery bay

The Honda HRN-BV battery-powered lawn mower is built for convenience and versatility for residential applications. Designed with Honda Smart Drive self-propel, the HRN-BV offers intuitive variable speed control while mowing. A dual-lever height adjustment system offers seven cutting heights ranging from 1.0” to 4.0”. Equipped with the Honda 3-in-1 System with Clip Director®, the model provides superior cut quality whether mulching or bagging, along with rear discharge. The speed ranges from 0 mph to 3.8 mph, with eight-inch wheels providing excellent traction in the toughest of mowing conditions. A heavy-duty steel deck optimizes air flow, while an easy-fold, quick-release handle provides convenient height adjustment (two mowing positions for user comfort) and compact storage.

MSRP: $899

$899 Battery / Charging: 8-amp hour (Ah) battery (charger included) with up to 30 minutes run time; up to 45 minutes run time with optional 12Ah battery; one battery bay.

8-amp hour (Ah) battery (charger included) with up to 30 minutes run time; up to 45 minutes run time with optional 12Ah battery; one battery bay. Warranty: 3 years residential / 90 days commercial

3 years residential / 90 days commercial Available: November 2025

November 2025 Info

Honda HRX-BV: 1.5kW motor / Single battery bay

The Honda HRX-BV battery-powered, premium, self-propelled lawn mower offers easy and productive mowing performance for residential use. The Honda Select Drive®, featuring an easy-to-use speed adjust dial, allows users to adjust speed from 0 mph to 4.0 mph, while the 4-in-1 Versamow System™ with Clip Director® enables the operator to easily select between mulching, bagging, rear discharge and leaf shredding modes with no tools or extra attachments required. The lawn mower also offers seven cutting heights ranging from .75” to 4.0”. The HRX-BV features a 21-inch NeXite® deck (highly impact-resistant material) and a convenient, rear discharge door. Nine-inch ball bearing wheels offer excellent maneuverability, durability, and a smooth drive. A quick-release handle adjusts to three different mowing positions for user comfort and folds for storage.

MSRP: $1,049

$1,049 Battery / Charging: 8-amp hour (Ah) battery (charger included) with up to 30 minutes run time; up to 45 minutes run time with optional 12Ah battery; one battery bay.

8-amp hour (Ah) battery (charger included) with up to 30 minutes run time; up to 45 minutes run time with optional 12Ah battery; one battery bay. Warranty: 5 years residential / 90 days commercial

5 years residential / 90 days commercial Available: November 2025

November 2025 Info



Honda HRX-BE: 1.5kW motor / Dual battery bay

The Honda HRX-BE battery-powered, dual battery bay lawn mower provides a clean, even cut and easy mowing for residential use. The model integrates the exclusive e-Select Drive® (electronic) transmission, with precise speed control fully adjustable from 0 mph to 4.0 mph at the touch of a button, and the electronic Roto-Stop® blade stop system, allowing the operator to step away from the mower to empty the bag without having to stop and restart. The Honda 4-in-1 Versamow System™ with Clip Director® mulches, bags, discharges and shreds leaves with no tools or extra attachments required. The lawn mower offers seven cutting heights ranging from .75” to 4.0”, and a convenient rear discharge door improves maneuverability. The HRX-BE features a 21-inch NeXite® deck, a highly impact-resistant material designed for superior air flow and improved cut quality. Nine-inch ball bearing wheels provide a smooth drive and excellent durability, while a quick-release, folding handle adjusts to three different mowing positions for user comfort and easy storing.

MSRP: $1,299

$1,299 Battery / Charging: 12-amp hour (Ah) battery (charger included) with up to 45 minutes run time; up to 1.5 hours with second (optional) 12Ah battery; two battery bays.

12-amp hour (Ah) battery (charger included) with up to 45 minutes run time; up to 1.5 hours with second (optional) 12Ah battery; two battery bays. Warranty: 5 years residential / 90 days commercial

5 years residential / 90 days commercial Available: November 2025

November 2025 Info



Honda HRC-BE: 2.0kW motor / Dual battery bay

The Honda HRC-BE is a powerful, battery-powered model with two-battery bays that stands up to the rigors of commercial landscape work, with features for working at top efficiency for longer periods between charges. The HRC-BE offers an electronic Cruise Control transmission, making it easy and convenient to adjust speed from 0 mph to 4.0 mph with a single lever, even with a heavy grass bag. The electronic Roto-Stop® blade stop system allows a user to step away from the mower to empty the bag or move items out of the way without having to stop and restart the motor. The 21-inch, heavy-duty steel deck, equipped with side deck guards and a front bumper for increased durability, is designed for superior air flow and improved cut quality. Strong, lightweight, nine-inch wheels provide rugged, dependable performance with excellent maneuverability. The HRC-BE has the strongest frame in its class with heavy-duty reinforced handles, supports and stays, and durable cables.

MSRP: $1,999

$1,999 Battery / Charging: 12-amp hour (Ah) battery (charger included) with up to 45 minutes run time; up to 1.5 hours with second (optional) 12Ah battery; two battery bays.

12-amp hour (Ah) battery (charger included) with up to 45 minutes run time; up to 1.5 hours with second (optional) 12Ah battery; two battery bays. Warranty: 2 years residential / 1 year commercial

2 years residential / 1 year commercial Available: November 2025

November 2025 Info



Honda powers into Equip Exposition 2025, October 21-24, inviting visitors to learn more about how quiet, reliable, top-performing products, including the all-new Honda walk-behind, battery-powered lawnmowers, make jobs easier and lend advanced mobility to landscape customers. At indoor booth #3134, visitors can talk with Honda team members to explore the company’s L&G power products and growing portfolio. At the show’s outdoor demonstration area, #6046D, visitors also can experience Honda products for both residential and commercial turf applications.

Specifications, in-depth features and benefits, and images / visual assets for the Honda HRN-BV, HRX-BV, HRX-BE, and HRC-BE battery-powered, walk-behind lawn mowers are available at www.hondanews.com.

Honda Power Sports & Products, a business unit of American Honda Motor Co., Inc., markets a complete range of outdoor power equipment, including generators, walk-behind lawn mowers, pumps, snow blowers, tillers, string trimmers, outboard marine engines and small, general-purpose engines for residential, commercial and rental applications. American Honda Motor Co., Inc., also is the sole distributor of Honda motorcycles, scooters, ATVs and Side-by-Sides in the United States, conducting the sales, marketing and operational activities for these powersports products through independent authorized Honda retail dealers.

Honda is the world's largest manufacturer of engines for a diverse array of automotive, powersports, marine, aerospace and power equipment products. The company offers a complete line of small, general-purpose engines that supply smooth and dependable power for a broad range of products for industrial, commercial, rental industry, and consumer applications. Additionally, Honda engines are some of the quietest and easiest to start of their kind, even in harsh commercial and construction environments. Such attributes have made Honda engines the popular choice for original equipment manufacturers looking to add value to their own brands.

