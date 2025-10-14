Kaleris Recognized by Thetius as a Top 150 Most Innovative Company in Maritime for the Fourth Consecutive Year

ATLANTA, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleris, a global provider of leading supply chain execution solutions, has been named one of the top 150 most innovative companies in the maritime industry by research analyst firm Thetius. This marks the fourth consecutive year Kaleris has earned a spot on the prestigious list, which is widely regarded as a benchmark for innovation in maritime technology.

“Being included in the Top 150 for the fourth consecutive year is a meaningful achievement and reinforces the work our teams are doing to advance maritime innovation,” said Kirk Knauff, CEO of Kaleris. “We help our customers navigate complex logistics challenges with greater safety and efficiency. This recognition highlights our commitment to delivering technology that keeps global supply chains moving.”

Kaleris was featured in the Top 30 Most Innovative Corporate Organizations category, selected from more than 4,900 companies tracked by Thetius’ intelligence platform. Its inclusion reflects the company’s significant contributions to the maritime industry over the past year. Kaleris serves customers across the supply chain sector through its comprehensive suite of solutions, including its Execution Visibility Platform (EVP), Yard Management System (YMS) and Transportation Management System (TMS). Its widely adopted Terminal Operating Systems (TOS) are used by over 80% of the world’s container terminals, and Kaleris continues to set the standard for smarter, safer, and more sustainable supply chain operations.

In June 2025, Kaleris further strengthened its maritime portfolio by acquiring UK-based Locus Software, an operations management system for carriers. The integration of Locus into the Execution Visibility Platform will enable shippers, carriers, and terminals to access real-time cargo movement data, improving coordination and execution throughout the shipment lifecycle.



“The annual 150 list highlights organizations that are truly shaping the future of maritime,” said Nick Chubb, founder of Thetius. “We’re proud to showcase companies that stand out for their ability to drive real-world impact and a commitment to solving industry challenges.”

With a proven track record of delivering scalable, interoperable solutions that improve visibility, efficiency, and sustainability across global supply chains, Kaleris remains committed to driving meaningful innovation that helps its customers stay ahead in a rapidly evolving logistics landscape.

For more information and to view the Thetius 150 list, please visit https://thetius.com/thetius-top-150-2025/



Kaleris is a global software company solving the world’s most complex supply chain transportation challenges. Trusted by over 650 companies across 92 countries, we provide mission-critical software for yard and transportation management, terminal operations, and ocean shipping. By building a more connected, visible, sustainable, and reliable global logistics ecosystem, we bridge the data and operational gaps that create inefficiencies and empower our customers to achieve their goals. For more information, visit www.kaleris.com.



