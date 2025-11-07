Julyana Free Zone Celebrates Milestone Partnership with Kaleris and ISFP for Smart Port Transformation

ATLANTA, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Julyana Free Zone, a maritime free-trade and logistics hub situated at the Port of Benghazi, is taking a major step in digital innovation with the acquisition of the N4 terminal operating system from Kaleris. The milestone marks the beginning of a transformative partnership to deliver cutting-edge solutions for the maritime industry and was celebrated during a signing ceremony at the Kaleris EMEA Customer Summit on October 28, 2025.

This strategic step aligns with the vision of Julyana Free Zone’s General Manager, Captain Ahmed Al-Amami, who is committed to modernizing terminal operations and elevating container handling performance to the highest international standards. “Embracing digital transformation is essential to unlocking the true potential of our port. With the implementation of N4, we will be investing in smarter, faster, and more reliable terminal operations that will set new benchmarks for efficiency and service in Libya and the wider region,” said Captain Ahmed.

To realize this vision, Julyana Free Zone has partnered with Integrated Solutions for Ports (ISFP) to oversee the implementation and integration of the new system. ISFP, an Egyptian software company specializing in transport automation, integration solutions, and business process management, serves as the official regional partner and authorized system integration provider for Kaleris. Recognized for its expertise in developing local and regional ports through advanced information technology and communications, ISFP will manage every phase of the N4 project at the terminal, including system configuration, comprehensive training for port teams, and the seamless rollout of operations. The anticipated go-live for the new system is March 2026.





“We are honored to commemorate our alliance with Julyana Free Zone and ISFP, paving the way for sustainable innovation and operational excellence. Together, we are empowering ports to realize their full potential and thrive in an increasingly connected world using advanced optimization,” said Kirk Knauff, CEO of Kaleris.

N4 represents the latest generation of port operating technology and will equip Julyana Free Zone with advanced capabilities such as faster vessel turnaround times, optimized equipment utilization, real-time tracking and monitoring, and streamlined container operations planning and execution. With this implementation, Julyana Free Zone will significantly bolster its operational competitiveness and reinforce its role as a key gateway for regional and global trade.

The deal signing ceremony at Kaleris’ EMEA Customer Summit in Dubai brought together Captain Ahmed Al-Amami, Eng. Hala El Sheridy, CEO of ISFP, and Mr. Kirk Knauff from Kaleris.

“This partnership exemplifies our collective commitment to driving innovation and building smarter, more resilient ports in the region. We are proud to support Julyana Free Zone on their digital transformation journey and to collaborate with Kaleris in delivering best-in-class solutions for North Africa,” said Eng. Hala El Sheridy.

Kaleris is a global software company solving the world’s most complex supply chain transportation challenges. Trusted by over 650 companies across 92 countries, we provide mission-critical software for yard and transportation management, terminal operations, and ocean shipping. By building a more connected, visible, sustainable, and reliable global logistics ecosystem, we bridge the data and operational gaps that create inefficiencies and empower our customers to achieve their goals. For more information, visit www.kaleris.com

