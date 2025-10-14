VVPUSA Joins Industry Leaders at MEF’s Future of Mobile Event in Las Vegas as Silver Sponsor

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VVPUSA proudly participated as a Silver Sponsor at the Mobile Ecosystem Forum’s (MEF) Future of Mobile event, held at The Palms Hotel in Las Vegas. The event gathered over 200 senior executives and decision-makers from across the telecom, business messaging, and communications sectors to discuss the evolving mobile landscape, with a focus on innovation, compliance, and trust.

VVPUSA was represented by Founder and CEO Bill Beard, Managing Partner Rob Moody, VP of Marketing Jenna Massey, and Executive Vice Chairman of VORTxT, John T. McRae II. Their presence underscored the company’s ongoing leadership in advancing compliant, scalable communication technologies.

As a featured speaker, John T. McRae II addressed how regulatory compliance can serve as a growth engine—especially as spam, fraud, and message authenticity become urgent concerns for brands and users alike. His insights highlighted how businesses can scale responsibly while building long-term consumer trust.

Rob Moody, Managing Partner, added: “We’re seeing real traction in use cases where brands can build better customer experiences through smart compliance and message delivery strategies. From financial services to healthcare and retail, the need for secure, trusted messaging is becoming mission-critical.”

The event featured participation from major players including Bandwidth, SOMOS, Proofpoint, ClearSky Technologies, and The Campaign Registry, fostering high-level conversations about the future of mobile engagement and regulation.

“We're proud to contribute to the dialogue shaping the future of mobile communications,” said Bill Beard. “As the industry navigates new challenges, collaboration and compliance will be key to unlocking sustainable growth.”

For more information about VVPUSA and its work in driving innovation through compliant communication, visit www.vvpusa.net .

Contact:

Jenna Massey

VP of Marketing

+1.773.459.2739

Jenna@vvpusa.net

