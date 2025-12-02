VVPUSA Recognized Among Top Omnichannel Marketing and CRM Solution Providers by MarTech Outlook

VVPUSA Earns Coveted Spot in 2025 List of Innovators Driving Smarter Customer Engagement

Top Omnichannel and CRM Solution
KANSAS City, Mo., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VVPUSA has been nominated by MarTech Outlook as one of the Top Omnichannel and CRM Solution Providers of 2025.

This prestigious recognition spotlights VVPUSA’s unwavering commitment to innovation across its full-stack engagement platforms. With a proven track record of empowering organizations to create seamless, secure, and dynamic customer experiences, the company continues to lead in delivering cutting-edge omnichannel and CRM solutions. VVPUSA’s solutions have seen growing adoption across different industries. This success is fueled by the company’s ability to consistently expand its partnerships and product ecosystem, ensuring that businesses can stay ahead in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. “We’ve spent more than two decades building technology that connects businesses and customers with clarity, speed, and trust,” said William Beard, Founder & CEO of VVPUSA. “Being recognized by MarTech Outlook reinforces the impact of our vision—empowering organizations with smarter engagement and built-in compliance at every touchpoint.” “Omnichannel engagement has become a revenue engine, not a checkbox,” added Robert Moody, Managing Partner & Director of Sales & Solutions. “Our team is focused on giving customers tools that perform flawlessly—and compliantly—across every channel.”

The full nomination profile can be viewed here: https://www.martechoutlook.com/vvpusa

Explore how VVPUSA can transform your customer engagement strategy today at www.vvpusa.net.

