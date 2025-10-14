Nova Leap Health Corp. to Highlight Record Q2 2025 Results at Planet MicroCap Showcase Toronto

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. (TSXV: NLH) (“Nova Leap” or “the Company”), a growing home health care organization, is pleased to announce that Chris Dobbin, President & CEO of Nova Leap, will present at the upcoming Planet MicroCap Showcase, in partnership with MicroCapClub, on October 22–23, 2025.

The presentation will highlight Nova Leap’s record second-quarter financial results and the continued operational momentum following several years of disciplined growth and integration.

Hosted in partnership with MicroCapClub, the Planet MicroCap Showcase brings together leading investors, analysts, and high-quality public companies for two days of presentations, one-on-one meetings, and thought-leadership panels focused on small- and microcap opportunities.

Mr. Dobbin will deliver his presentation via webcast on Wednesday, October 22, 2025 at 11:30am EST, followed by one-on-one investor meetings alongside Nova Leap’s Chief Financial Officer, Chris LeBlanc.

A live webcast and archive of the event presentation will be available on the Planet MicroCap Showcase website. Registration is required for conference participation. For more information, to schedule a one-on-one meeting or to attend the conference, please visit:

https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

The Company’s investor presentation, which will be referenced during the one-on-one meetings, will be accessible on the “Investors” page of the Nova Leap website located at:

https://novaleaphealth.com/investors

With demand for home-based care accelerating, Nova Leap is well-positioned to deliver continued profitable growth while expanding its continuum of care across North America.

About Nova Leap

Nova Leap is an acquisitive home health care services company operating in one of the fastest-growing industries in the United States and Canada. The Company plays a vital role in the continuum of care with an individual and family-centered focus, particularly for those requiring dementia care. Nova Leap achieved the #42 ranking on the 2021 Report on Business list of Canada’s Top Growing Companies, the #2 ranking in 2020, and the #10 ranking in the 2019 TSX Venture 50™ (Clean Technology & Life Sciences sector). Nova Leap’s operations span the New England, Southeastern, South Central, and Midwest regions of the United States, as well as Nova Scotia, Canada.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION:

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding future expansions and cost savings, the Company’s expected annualized recurring revenue run rate and plans regarding future acquisitions and financings. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions concerning general economic and market conditions, availability of working capital necessary for conducting Nova Leap’s operations, and Nova Leap’s ability to integrate its acquired businesses and maintain previously achieved service hour and revenue levels, that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause results to differ from those stated in the forward-looking statements in this release include staff and supply shortages; regulatory changes affecting the home care industry, unexpected increases in operating costs and competition from other service providers. All forward-looking statements, including any financial outlook or future-oriented financial information, contained in this press release are made as of the date of this release and included for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.