True Tickets Expands International Momentum with Leading Canadian Arts Organizations

True Tickets, the secure digital ticketing service transforming audience relationships in the performing arts, is expanding its footprint across Canada with high-impact partnerships at two of the country's most prestigious institutions: Toronto Symphony Orchestra and National Ballet of Canada. These two iconic organizations are leading the way in redefining patron experience—embracing secure, digital ticket delivery, increased transparency, and real-time audience data.

With a growing presence in Toronto and key cities across the country, True Tickets is helping Canadian arts organizations embrace seamless, mobile-first ticketing that deepens audience insight, enhances patron trust, and strengthens long-term engagement.

As part of its growing Canadian network, True Tickets is also supporting digital ticketing innovation at:



Mirvish Productions (Toronto) – streamlining the ticketing experience for one of Canada’s largest commercial theatre producers, presenting in multiple historic Toronto venues.





Together, these organizations represent the strength and diversity of Canada’s cultural sector—from symphony and ballet to commercial touring and regional theatre. They join the True Tickets network at a time of unprecedented need for digital clarity and patron connection.

“With every Canadian partnership, we’re seeing the same priorities: transparency, trust, and the tools to know and engage with the patrons actually in attendance,” said Matt Zarracina, Co-Founder & CEO, True Tickets. “These organizations are forward-thinking and mission-driven. They understand that secure digital ticketing isn’t just a convenience—it’s a long-term strategy to strengthen relationships and protect the patron experience.”

About True Tickets

True Tickets is a secure contactless digital ticket service that puts venues and event organizers in control of their tickets and in communication with their true audience. To date, True Tickets has delivered 21.7 million digital tickets worth USD $1.4 billion and enabled 2.9 million secure shares across 100+ arts organizations worldwide. Available to Tessitura Network members, True Tickets' business-to-business solution seamlessly integrates with primary ticketing systems, empowering its partners to leverage the advantages of digital-native tickets to ensure extraordinary live experiences for their guests. With True Tickets, ticket issuers can set rules and track ticket custody, limit the excesses of the secondary market, and restore direct relationships between their audiences and the live events they love. Learn more at True-Tickets.com, where you can book a demo or follow True Tickets on Twitter or LinkedIn for updates.



