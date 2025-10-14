Impetus and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Advanced Defense Simulation Solutions to the Public Sector

FLEKKEFJORD, Norway and RESTON, Va., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impetus Afea, a leader in ballistics simulation software for aerospace and defense solutions, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Impetus’ Public Sector distributor, making the company’s innovative simulation tools available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

This partnership marks a significant opportunity for Impetus to expand access to its solutions for the U.S. Public Sector. By joining Carahsoft’s robust network, Impetus gains access to a well-established channel for reaching key decision-makers.

Impetus delivers cutting-edge ballistics and engineering simulation capabilities that are valuable for applications in aerospace and defense. Impetus’ highly accurate, robust and predictive simulations enable Government agencies to:

Utilize an advanced engineering simulation tool tailored for demanding aerospace and defense applications.

Significantly reduce the number of costly and time-consuming physical experimental tests by leveraging reliable simulations for virtual engineering, testing and qualifications.

Employ digital twins of inert and energetic materials and other complex objects for enhanced understanding and analysis.

Accelerate product development and innovation lifecycle, bringing new solutions to market faster.

“Impetus equips agencies with critical simulation capabilities along with a comprehensive suite of GPU-accelerated analytical tools,” said Lauren Regiec, Geospatial and Space Tech Team Lead at Carahsoft. “Impetus’ solutions empower agencies to enhance efficiency and drive innovation while significantly reducing the time, cost and challenges associated with physical testing and evaluation. We look forward to working with Impetus and our reseller partners to bring advanced defense simulation solutions to the Public Sector.”

“Becoming a Carahsoft partner is a pivotal step for Impetus in expanding our reach within the U.S. market,” said Dr. Markus Graswald, VP Business Development at Impetus. “We are eager to partner with Carahsoft to bring our leading-edge simulation tools to organizations that can greatly benefit from their accuracy and predictive power.”

Impetus’ solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (844) 722-8436 or Impetus@carahsoft.com; or register for a complimentary webinar "From Months to Days: GPU-Accelerated Armor and Weapons Development," being held at 1:00 p.m., ET, on Wednesday, November 5 to learn how simulation-driven design is transforming the future of defense systems. Explore Impetus’ solutions here.

About Impetus

Impetus is an expert firm in computational mechanics & ballistics, established in 2006, focused on developing the Impetus DEFENSE Solver. This 3D engineering simulation software is built for extreme physics in aerospace and defense, offering a full suite of highly accurate, GPU-accelerated analytical tools. With over 90 customers and 350 active users worldwide—including governmental agencies, industry primes, and R&D institutes—our products are fully operational and verified, helping users reduce the number of real tests by over 60%. Visit us at www.impetus.no.

Contact

Will Semmes

(916) 591-2775

will@warriner.group

sales@impetus.no

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Geospatial, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com