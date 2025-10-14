Lung Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Size FDA Approved Lung Cancer ADC Clinical Trials Future Opportunity Insight

Delhi, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Lung Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Opportunity, Patent, Price and Clinical Trials Insight 2030 Report Finding & Highlights:

Research Methodology

Global Lung Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Opportunity: > US$ 2 Billion

Global and Regional Trends Insight

Commercially Approved Lung Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates By Brand Name, Company and Indication

Approved Lung Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates Patent, Dosage and Price Analysis

Insight On Lung Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates In Clinical Trials: > 120 Drug Conjugates

Lung Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates Clinical Trials Insight By Company, Country, Indication and Phase

Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates Development Platforms By Company

The global lung cancer antibody drug conjugate (ADC) market is going through an era of extraordinary growth, driven by advancements in science, regulatory approvals, and growing commercial adoption. Lung cancer is still the major cause of cancer mortality globally, with a fast-growing patient population that is increasingly including more non-smokers, which make up for more than 40% of lung cancer patients. Even with traditional therapies such as surgery, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy, these treatments tend to fail in the treatment of advanced or metastatic lung cancer since they are not specific, causing immense side effects and rapid drug resistance. This has facilitated research in more potent and specific therapies, and ADCs have been at the forefront as a potential solution. By merging the selectivity of antibodies with the efficacy of chemotherapy drugs, ADCs specifically target cytotoxic agents to cancer cells, reducing harm to normal tissue and enhancing the therapeutic index.

As of October 2025, five ADCs were approved for the treatment of lung cancer, a remarkable milestone in the development of cancer treatments. Enhertu, the first ADC to be approved for lung cancer in 2022, paved the way for other ADCs such as Datroway, Emrelis, Trastuzumab rezetecan, and sacituzumab tirumotecan being approved in 2025. The treatments are a departure from investigational therapy to licensed drugs that are now available to patients. Enhertu, for instance, transformed the treatment of HER2-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), an under-treated population in the past. In a similar fashion, Datroway, acting against TROP2, broadened ADC use to more NSCLC patients, and other ADCs such as Emrelis and Trastuzumab rezetecan fortified the choice for c-Met and HER2-positive patients. Sacituzumab tirumotecan’s approval in China and increasing global acceptance of these therapies point towards increasing demand for better options.

The market for lung cancer ADCs has also grown impressively, with the global market in excess of US$ 4 billion in 2024 and sales in excess of US$ 2.5 billion during the first half of 2025. The rapidly increasing rate of approvals and the growing need for precision-targeted treatments are evidence of robust market traction. This expansion is particularly significant in markets such as the US and China, where access to these treatments is set to grow at a swift pace in the near term. As ADCs identify particular tumor antigens such as HER2, TROP2, and c-Met, they introduce more individualized treatment opportunities for patients, a trend that echoes the greater trend in oncology towards precision medicine.

Among the most impelling drivers of the lung cancer ADC market is the encouraging pipeline of ADC candidates that are undergoing clinical trials. Some of the Phase 3 candidates, including Merck and Daiichi Sankyo's Ifinatamab Deruxtecan (anti-B7-H3 ADC), Pfizer's Sigvotatug vedotin (anti-AXL ADC), and AbbVie's Telisotuzumab adizutecan (anti-c-Met ADC), are likely to broaden the therapeutic application of ADCs to genetically characterized lung cancer subpopulations. These therapies, when approved, have the promise of offering even greater opportunities for patients, especially in treating more difficult-to-treat genetic mutations and resistance mechanisms. Third-generation ADCs are also venturing into new areas of safety, effectiveness, and tumor specificity, with bispecific ADCs (BsADCs) demonstrating the potential to target multiple antigens at once, enhancing tumor selectivity and potentially enhancing therapeutic activity.

Scientific advancement is also being bolstered by the collaborative partnerships and acquisitions between major pharma players. Pharmaceutical giants such as Daiichi Sankyo, Pfizer, and Roche are developing proprietary ADC technologies and acquiring smaller-sized biotech companies to expand their ADC platforms. Partnerships are especially important to drive ADC development in the global space, such as in Roche and Innovent Biologics' co-development agreement for IBI3009, a DLL3-targeted ADC for treatment of small cell lung cancer (SCLC). The heightened competition and innovation in the ADC field reflect the rising significance of these drugs for lung cancer therapy. Furthermore, the regulatory landscape has also encouraged this accelerated growth as governments in the US, Europe, and China have provided expedited approval programs, fast-track assignments, and orphan designation for emerging ADC candidates. Such encouragement is vital in accelerating the development times and in helping patients access such pioneering treatments earlier.

Geographically, the lung cancer ADC market is witnessing dynamic growth, led by the US because of its sophisticated healthcare system, reimbursement infrastructure, and early inclination towards new drugs. China also has become a key growth driver, with indigenous players such as Hangzhou DAC Biocytogen and Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical spearheading ADC innovation. Although Europe and Japan lag behind in approvals, they are still major territories for human trials and new treatment adoption. Such global competition within the space of ADCs emphasizes the value of innovation in opening up new therapeutic opportunities for lung cancer patients, especially in the addressing of the heterogeneous biological subtypes and molecular signatures of the disease.

In summary, the ADC market for lung cancer is one of the fastest-growing and most promising oncology fields. With a strong pipeline of clinical candidates, increasing regulatory backing, and increasing global demand, ADCs are well-positioned to transform the future of treating lung cancer. As these treatments transition from experimental to mainstream, they hold the potential for dramatically enhanced patient outcomes, especially in targeting the genetic and molecular intricacies of lung cancer. The future of lung cancer ADCs is promising, and ongoing innovation and collaboration will propel the development of more targeted, effective, and personalized treatment options for patients globally.